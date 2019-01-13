One day after being shut out for only the second time this season, the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team bounced back with a 5-2 victory over host and No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.
Freshman Britta Curl led the way for the Badgers (20-2-0, 10-2-0-0 WCHA) with a pair of goals. Sophie Shirley, Annie Pankowski and Sophia Shaver also scored to secure a weekend split with the Buckeyes (15-7-0, 9-5-0-0).
Curl scored her 11th goal of the season 52 seconds into the game off feeds from Abby Roque and Shirley. UW outshot Ohio State 46-14. Friday’s 1-0 loss came after a layoff of more than a month.
“After yesterday we just reiterated that we have to be winning battles and we have to keep competing an entire 60 minutes and last night we really didn’t do that,” Curl said. “So coming out today, especially right away, to get a goal kind of got us going.”
Men’s tennis: Junior Chase Colton picked up a singles win against Mississippi’s Fabian Fallert and the doubles teams of senior Osgar O’Hoisin and freshman Jared Pratt, and sophomore Jesper Freimuth and freshman Leonard Soha posted wins against Miami (Fla.) in the second of three days at the Miami Invite.
Women’s tennis: Senior Sara Castellano, sophomore Lexi Keberle, sophomore Anna Makarova, junior Melissa Pick and sophomore MaryAnn Rompf each posted singles victories on the second day of the three-day FIU Spring Invitational in Miami.
Track and field: Freshman Sam McHone of Stoughton won the long jump (21 feet, 6¾ inches) in his indoor debut as the men’s team produced 165 points to edge UW-Milwaukee (158) and DePaul (101) at the Badger Icebreaker. Junior Gabby DesRosiers set a record at the Shell, winning the 300 meters in 39.11 seconds as the women’s team (267 points) won 12 events to finish first. UW-Milwaukee (139.5) was second and DePaul (101.5) took third.
Football: Kicker Rafael Gaglianone will join UW-Whitewater center Nathan Trewyn on the American roster in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl next Saturday in Carson, California. UW running back Taiwan Deal will play for the National team. Elsewhere, safety D’Cota Dixon will play for the West in the East-West Shrine Classic the same day in St. Petersburg, Florida.