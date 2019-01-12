Playing its first game since Dec. 8, the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team had difficulty shaking off the rust and dropped a 1-0 decision to host Ohio State in the opener of a weekend series Friday in Columbus.
Junior goalie Kristen Campbell stopped 19 of 20 shots for the Badgers (19-2-0, 9-2-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association), but the No. 7 Buckeyes (15-6-0, 9-4-0-0) scored on a first-period power play and hung on despite being outshot 32-20.
"We basically shot ourselves in the foot in the first period. We took four straight penalties and had multiple 5-on-3's," said UW coach Mark Johnson, whose squad will seek a series split today at 2 p.m. "... in our first game back in 30-some days and coming in here on a small rink where things happen quickly, I thought our effort was good."