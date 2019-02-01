During a two-game series between the teams in November, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team outscored Bemidji State by a combined 8-0 at LaBahn Arena.
The tables were turned Friday night at the Sanford Center.
Top-ranked UW got the game’s first goal but failed to score again during a 2-1 loss in Bemidji, Minnesota.
“I thought we had a good week of preparation and we came out and we didn’t capitalize on our opportunities, especially on the power play,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “We gave up two shots in the third period, one of them goes in off a deflection, and that ends up being the game-winner.”
After a scoreless first period, Mekenzie Steffen gave the Badgers (23-4-0, 13-4-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) the lead. The junior scored from the top of the right circle midway through the second period, marking her third goal in as many games.
However, the Beavers (10-15-2, 7-8-2-0) countered four minutes later on Jacqueline Kaasa’s goal.
Lydia Passolt scored a power-play goal midway through the third period.
UW peppered Bemidji goalie Lauren Bench with several chances after goalie Kristen Campbell was pulled late, but was unable to tie things up. Campbell made 16 saves while Bench had 29.
The teams meet again in the series finale at 3 p.m. today.
“To be successful, we have to outwork our opponent,” Johnson said. “We talked about that all week and I don’t think we did that for 60 minutes. We did it in stretches, we played well in the third period. Again, it’s about the ability to track pucks, win battles and we didn’t do enough of those things tonight.”