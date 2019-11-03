MINNEAPOLIS — The top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is no longer undefeated.
Minnesota scored four straight goals to hand the Badgers a 4-2 loss in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.
The setback snapped the Badgers' 24-game unbeaten streak and 17-game winning streak.
"I thought there were some good things that happened over the 60 minutes, but we didn't play the full 60 minutes," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We made some mistakes and against a quality team like Minnesota you can't make mistakes. The effort was there, at times we played really well and controlled play, but you have to do that for 60 minutes."
Minnesota ended a two-game losing streak against UW, which beat the Gophers 2-0 in last season’s NCAA final and 3-1 in the WCHA tournament final. The teams finish their series at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Daryl Watts scored midway through the first period to put the Badgers (10-1-0, 4-1-0 WCHA) up 1-0. It was her 10th goal of the season and NCAA-leading 29th point.
Second-ranked Minnesota (10-1-0, 6-1-0) scored twice in the second period and potted two more goals within a 2-minute span in the third period to go ahead 4-1.
Presley Norby scored with 3:45 left to play but the Badgers failed to score again after pulling goaltender Kristen Campbell for an extra attacker.
Campbell finished with 17 saves.
UW outshot Minnesota 33-21, marking the 11th time this year the Badgers have outshot opponents.
• For the second time this year, UW did not get a power-play opportunity as neither team was called for a penalty.