Top line comes up big again as Badgers women's hockey team completes sweep at Merrimack
Makenna Webster had a goal and three assists and the other members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey top line also had big days to close out another sweep.

Casey O'Brien scored her ninth goal of the season and added two assists, and Daryl Watts scored in the top-ranked Badgers' 5-0 victory against Merrimack on Saturday in North Andover, Massachusetts.

UW posted its third straight shutout and has allowed only one goal through four games. Kennedy Blair stopped 13 shots for the Badgers (4-0).

Watts' goal was her 249th career point, tying her for ninth on the all-time NCAA scoring list.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defender Grace Bowlby discusses the offseason and the transition to another run at a national championship.

The line of Watts, O'Brien and Webster has combined for 15 goals and 18 assists in the first four games.

Freshman Marianne Picard scored her first collegiate goal in the third period for UW, which had a 40-13 advantage in shots on goal against the Warriors (0-4).

Wisconsin 2 1 2 — 5

Merrimack 0 0 0 — 0

First period: W — O'Brien 9 (Webster, S. Shirley), 6:03; Webster 4 (O'Brien), 17:59. Penalties: Wheeler, W, 2:14; Posick, W, 3:07; Oosterveld, M, 11:21.

Second period: W — Watts 2 (O'Brien, Webster), 9:27. Penalties: Pongo, M, 4:09; O'Brien, W, 4:48; MacLean, M, 4:48.

Third period: W — Picard 1 (Wheeler, Helgeson), 5:09; Wozniewicz 2 (Pettet, Webster), 6:00 (pp). Penalties: Oosterveld, M, 5:09; Corneliusen, M, 7:52; O'Brien, W, 7:52; Oelkers, M, 9:23; Jones, M, 11:04.

Saves: W (Blair 6-5-2) 13; M (Gorski 7-13-15) 35. Power plays: W 1-for-3; M 0-for-1. Att. — 132.

