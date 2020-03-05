Top-line center Ty Pelton-Byce grows into a vocal role for Badgers men's hockey

Pelton-Byce scored twice and assisted on five goals in that six-game span, the most productive stretch of his junior season.

"He makes a big play every game," Granato said.

And, sometimes, a big statement. Pelton-Byce said he might not have felt right with being vocal in the opening weeks of the season, but it has become part of his role.

"When something needs to be said, he stands up and says what we need to hear," Granato said.

Pelton-Byce's recent point production isn't a surprise to his Badgers teammates, who have noted the amount of space he creates for himself and his linemates. But it took some time to get back up to game speed.

He sat out last season on a forced leave of absence from Harvard, where he played his first two college years. After finishing a two-year degree at Madison Area Technical College, he started at UW midyear to begin practicing with his new team.

"His hockey IQ's off the chart," said Badgers teammate and longtime friend Tarek Baker. "I think for him it was just getting used to the role. And with increased ice time ... and increased confidence, I think it's really helped him and it's really taken off and it's helped us out a ton."