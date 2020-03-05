Top-line center Ty Pelton-Byce grows into a vocal role for Badgers men's hockey

There was a time earlier this season when Ty Pelton-Byce probably wouldn't have spoken up like he did on the bench last Saturday.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato said it's a sign of the confidence that Pelton-Byce has developed over the last few months that he was comfortable enough to deliver a strong message at a key time.
With the Badgers trailing Ohio State 3-0 at a second-period TV timeout during the final regular season game, Granato was going to pull the team around him for a message to keep pushing.
Instead, Pelton-Byce spoke up with encouragement.
"We just said, hey, let's get back to doing our thing," he said this week. "Let's have some fun."
With the help of two Pelton-Byce assists, the Badgers rallied for a tie, then the Madison native scored in 3-on-3 overtime to win the extra Big Ten Conference point.
UW returns to Value City Arena to face No. 11 Ohio State in a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series that starts Friday, and Pelton-Byce's growth in confidence mirrors that of the team.
The Badgers lost five straight in late January and early February but have since gone 4-1-1 against teams playing for the conference title or an NCAA tournament spot, adding intrigue to a series between the second and seventh seeds.
Pelton-Byce scored twice and assisted on five goals in that six-game span, the most productive stretch of his junior season.
"He makes a big play every game," Granato said.
And, sometimes, a big statement. Pelton-Byce said he might not have felt right with being vocal in the opening weeks of the season, but it has become part of his role.
"When something needs to be said, he stands up and says what we need to hear," Granato said.
Pelton-Byce's recent point production isn't a surprise to his Badgers teammates, who have noted the amount of space he creates for himself and his linemates. But it took some time to get back up to game speed.
He sat out last season on a forced leave of absence from Harvard, where he played his first two college years. After finishing a two-year degree at Madison Area Technical College, he started at UW midyear to begin practicing with his new team.
"His hockey IQ's off the chart," said Badgers teammate and longtime friend Tarek Baker. "I think for him it was just getting used to the role. And with increased ice time ... and increased confidence, I think it's really helped him and it's really taken off and it's helped us out a ton."
In the first half of the season, Granato said, there were shifts and games here and there where Pelton-Byce made an impression. Since the start of 2020, he has played like a true top-line center, Granato said.
Subtle tweaks in the way Pelton-Byce approaches the game have contributed.
"I've always been a guy that's tried to be responsible defensively, and sometimes that ends up with me being a little behind if we're going up on a rush," he said. "I've been trying to get more involved offensively like that."
His effort on the tying goal last Saturday showed that he can do the hard work in the corners, too. With linemate Dylan Holloway, he competed with two Ohio State players to free the puck for Cole Caufield to set up a one-timer by defenseman Tyler Inamoto.
And his quick, accurate release on a shot in 3-on-3 overtime gave the Badgers an extra boost to enter the postseason.
"It felt great," Pelton-Byce said. "I was pretty proud of all the guys for coming back in a game like that and starting to show that we can find out how to win games now, which maybe we weren't in the first half of the year."
The Badgers were tied entering the third period in the opening game of their last three series — against Penn State, Arizona State and Ohio State — and won all three. The tie last Saturday was just the second time they avoided losing in 18 games where they trailed after the second period (0-16-2).
The late push has provided only some cover for a season that, short of a long playoff run, will be UW's third straight with a losing record, a first in the 57 seasons of the program's modern era.
But the last few games have given the Badgers some assurance that they can be competitive in the postseason. Pelton-Byce has more college playoff experience than anyone else on the UW roster thanks mostly to Harvard's run to the 2017 Frozen Four, when he was a freshman playing center on the fourth line.
"You can remind the younger guys that you actually don't have to change anything," Pelton-Byce said. "It's just another game. People start to get in their heads that they need to do more because it's playoff time, but what we've been doing the past few weekends has been successful, so there's no reason for us to change anything."