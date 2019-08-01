Hockey and July may seem to some to be as natural a partnership as shorts and January, but University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato wants to see more of it — the former, at least.
The Badgers last month started taking advantage of an NCAA rule that affords them 10 offseason practices to prepare for a foreign trip, which the team is taking over Labor Day weekend to play two exhibition games in Vancouver.
UW used six of those sessions in July and is banking the final four for the late-August week leading up to the trip, during which it will face off against the University of British Columbia on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
This wasn't a typical start date for a college hockey group — the NCAA allows teams to take an offseason foreign trip once every four years and practice for it beforehand. But Granato is pushing for more regular on-ice opportunities for players to work with coaches in the summer.
"I think that this is an obvious way the NCAA should go, that if your players are on campus, they should be able to participate in some sort of activity that the coach is part of," he said. "So I hope that this facilitates more discussion, that when kids are there for summer school and are trying to get ready for their development camps or their World Junior tryouts, they should be able to train with the coach on the ice.
"I'd like to be a voice to the rest of college hockey that this is what the kids want. They're hockey players. They'd like to practice."
All but two of the players expected to be part of the Badgers roster in the 2019-20 season were with the group for the summer session, which began when classes started in early June with weight training and added an on-ice component with coaches in July. Forward Linus Weissbach and goaltender Daniel Lebedeff were back home training in Europe.
In a typical summer, college hockey players are on their own to organize on-ice practices but can do team workouts with the strength and conditioning coach. NCAA Division I rules allow for summer skill instruction sessions only in basketball.
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Granato said he doesn't know if his idea for summer practices would get widespread backing from the college hockey coaching body. Joe Bertagna, the Hockey East commissioner who also is executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association, said he hadn't heard any call for summer practices and didn't think it would have much support.
Arizona State also got in summer workouts before a 13-day trip to China that the team started on Monday. Coach Greg Powers said he thinks that if players are voluntarily on campus during the offseason, coaches should be able to engage in on-ice work with them.
"Everyone in college hockey believes in our development model, but we are literally the only level of high-level hockey with these types of restrictions," Powers wrote in an email from China. "The foreign tour we were able to prepare for has been awesome in every way and everyone in our program has really enjoyed and embraced the extra time together. I believe the NCAA should revisit this and even allow programs to participate in foreign tours more often than one out of every four years."
College hockey already has a long season, spanning from the first days of October to the second weekend of April. Did the Badgers coaches have any concerns about extending the calendar for their players with the July practices?
Granato said no.
"Hockey players, they want to play and they want to be around each other and they want to get on the ice," Granato said.
Here are three other items as Badgers players disperse until getting back together near the end of August:
1. Growing up fast
The seven Badgers freshmen (plus transfer Ty Pelton-Byce, who changed to No. 17 after wearing 27 when he joined the team in the second half of last season) didn't yet have numbers or names on their practice jerseys.
All in all, that was one of the only ways that an onlooker would have picked them out from the more experienced college players. The freshmen seemed to follow the quick pace of the sessions and didn't show signs of trouble following things.
Alex Turcotte, Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway all said they plan to stick with the Badgers in the 2019-20 season, but coach Tony Granato conceded that stranger things have happened than a late change of heart.
That's not necessarily a surprise with players from the USA Hockey National Team Development program like first-round NHL draft picks Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield, and fifth-round selection Owen Lindmark. Dylan Holloway played more than 100 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League over the last three seasons, growing into the circuit's top player a year ago.
Meanwhile, forward Ryder Donovan and defenseman Mike Vorlicky came to UW from Minnesota high schools with only a few United States Hockey League games in between. Defenseman Shay Donovan played more than 150 games in the Tier II North American Hockey League and was expecting a big step up in college.
The Donovans and Vorlicky fit in well, however. Vorlicky showed a scrappy side at times, and a few people mentioned that there are going to be some NHL teams questioning why he didn't get picked in June's draft.
Everything changes when practices turn to games in October and when the season later becomes a grind, but the newcomers made their first impression a positive one.
2. Running through the lineup
Because the practices were more a series of drills than any real scrimmage time, there wasn't much to see in terms of picking out any potential line combinations for the fall.
So it'll be a few weeks before we have any sign there. Up front, however, there's a chance that the top line will be Turcotte centering Holloway and Cole Caufield. Granato has shown that he's not opposed to putting three freshmen together early in the season. And when you have a group like that together for one year, you need to maximize its potential.
Weissbach also could be a fit with Turcotte and Caufield. But one of the big upgrades the Badgers have made over the past few seasons is depth at center. Turcotte, Lindmark and Ryder Donovan join sophomores Mick Messner and Dominick Mersch and junior Tarek Baker as the primary choices. So UW will have options to put between Weissbach and Sean Dhooghe in one sketch of potential lines, and Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield in another.
On defense, there's little reason to expect changes from two partnerships that were in place last season before injuries took a toll on the back end: K'Andre Miller with Ty Emberson and Tyler Inamoto with Wyatt Kalynuk.
That leaves Josh Ess and Vorlicky, with Shay Donovan and Jesper Peltonen as a fourth pairing working to crack the lineup.
UW coaches gave Lebedeff the goaltending duties late last season, partially as a primer for being the No. 1 option in 2019-20. Because he wasn't at any of the early practices, there wasn't a way to compare the sophomore to seniors Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist. But it seems unlikely that the plan has changed significantly.
3. Change in tone
Badgers coaches and the team's veteran players remarked over the course of the three weeks of practice that there had been a shift in the team's culture.
That's easy to say and harder to prove.
What's worth noting, however, is that the team recognizes that expectations are higher on the Badgers with the influx of talent, so the expectations on themselves needed to climb, too.
Associate head coach Mark Osiecki said he saw that emerge in the July practices.
"It's a cat-and-mouse game on the ice," he said. "We want our D to really frustrate our forwards. We want our forwards to frustrate the D and see who's going to win that cat-and-mouse game. I think they light up when you start talking that way. It's fun to watch. You're going to see as it goes on, the competitive side of it has really gone through the roof."