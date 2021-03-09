Tony Granato wanted the Badgers to get back to respectable this season. They passed that mark on the way to a Big Ten title.

There’s nothing uncommon there. No one puts a limit on a team’s hopes before games start.
Was it realistic for a team that finished in last place a year ago? It was a big ask given major personnel losses on offense and defense and a new cast coming aboard at goaltender.
University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato wanted his program, forced to look inward after a humbling season, to get back to respectable in 2020-21.
“I think we went past that,” he said Saturday, a statement punctuated by joyous noise coming from the locker room next door after No. 5 UW put a checkmark next to its first goal by clinching the conference regular-season title at Michigan State.
Freshman goalie Cameron Rowe chose a different measurement: “Wisconsin hockey’s back to what it should be.”
The Badgers are a virtual lock for the NCAA tournament regardless of how they do in the Big Ten playoffs that start March 14 in South Bend, Indiana. UW plays the winner of the Notre Dame-Penn State quarterfinal in the March 15 semifinals.
It’s a turnaround that was anticipated last season, when the Badgers had more NHL-level talent but didn’t seem to develop the kind of chemistry that makes for a winning team. Two players from the 2019-20 roster who left with eligibility remaining — defensemen K’Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk — have already made their NHL debuts this season. A third, center Alex Turcotte, is in the American Hockey League.
The lost opportunity made it all the harder for UW to absorb a last-place Big Ten finish, a third straight losing season and a sixth consecutive campaign without an NCAA bid.
“I think our team, from a player standpoint, a personnel standpoint, last year they took personal,” Granato said. “But they also made a decision to learn from what happened last year and try to make themselves better from it as a group and as individuals. We did the same things as coaches.
“When a year happens like that, you’re embarrassed and you’re wondering how the heck could you allow it to fail to what it did. It was a hard year for all of us.”
Granato reflected on conversations held last March after UW was eliminated from the Big Ten playoffs and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the postseason as being foundational to what the team has developed on the ice in the past four months.
“You could sense something different” with the team, he said, once it started assembling in July, unsure of what kind of season would be available to them.
There were landmark moments in UW’s first league championship campaign since 2000. With a .002 advantage over second-place Minnesota in winning percentage, the smallest differences came into play — an overtime victory against Ohio State on Feb. 26 instead of a tie, for example. A last-minute Ty Pelton-Byce equalizer against Notre Dame on Feb. 20 provided a tie instead of a loss.
The two-game sweep at Minnesota in which UW outscored the Gophers 12-2 stands out in terms of moments of clarity around the Badgers’ championship candidacy.
Granato put the spotlight on a slump-busting Dec. 4 victory at Ohio State. It was the last of four games the Badgers skated without four forwards who were out because of COVID-19 protocols and the last of eight games played during center Dylan Holloway’s absence for Canada’s World Junior Championship camp.
UW returned to play five weeks later with its full roster for the first time since the opening weekend. “It felt like the pieces were in place,” Granato said.
Hobey Baker Award front-runner Cole Caufield scored 24 goals in 24 Big Ten games and won the point-scoring title by 10 points over Holloway with 43. Linus Weissbach finished third in conference scoring, making the Badgers the first Big Ten team to sweep the top three spots since Michigan’s Kyle Connor, Tyler Motte and JT Compher in 2016.
All of it was just a wish when UW was trying to establish its course before the season. Anything was possible at that point.
But realistic? Absolutely, junior captain Ty Emberson said.
“I think it always has been realistic from the moment that we had our first team meeting until now,” Emberson said. “We set goals and now we’re starting to check them off.”
The Badgers passed the respectable mark weeks ago and made it a trophy-winning season. How much farther can UW go? It was a question that brought a brief answer Saturday.
“The farthest,” Caufield said.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.