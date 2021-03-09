 Skip to main content
Tony Granato wanted the Badgers to get back to respectable this season. They passed that mark on the way to a Big Ten title.
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

bench photo 3-8

Badgers coach Tony Granato, left, and associate head coach Mark Strobel look on near the end of the second period during the Feb. 26 overtime victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

There’s nothing uncommon there. No one puts a limit on a team’s hopes before games start.

Was it realistic for a team that finished in last place a year ago? It was a big ask given major personnel losses on offense and defense and a new cast coming aboard at goaltender.

University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato wanted his program, forced to look inward after a humbling season, to get back to respectable in 2020-21.

“I think we went past that,” he said Saturday, a statement punctuated by joyous noise coming from the locker room next door after No. 5 UW put a checkmark next to its first goal by clinching the conference regular-season title at Michigan State.

Freshman goalie Cameron Rowe chose a different measurement: “Wisconsin hockey’s back to what it should be.”

The Badgers are a virtual lock for the NCAA tournament regardless of how they do in the Big Ten playoffs that start March 14 in South Bend, Indiana. UW plays the winner of the Notre Dame-Penn State quarterfinal in the March 15 semifinals.

It’s a turnaround that was anticipated last season, when the Badgers had more NHL-level talent but didn’t seem to develop the kind of chemistry that makes for a winning team. Two players from the 2019-20 roster who left with eligibility remaining — defensemen K’Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk — have already made their NHL debuts this season. A third, center Alex Turcotte, is in the American Hockey League.

The lost opportunity made it all the harder for UW to absorb a last-place Big Ten finish, a third straight losing season and a sixth consecutive campaign without an NCAA bid.

“I think our team, from a player standpoint, a personnel standpoint, last year they took personal,” Granato said. “But they also made a decision to learn from what happened last year and try to make themselves better from it as a group and as individuals. We did the same things as coaches.

“When a year happens like that, you’re embarrassed and you’re wondering how the heck could you allow it to fail to what it did. It was a hard year for all of us.”

Granato reflected on conversations held last March after UW was eliminated from the Big Ten playoffs and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the postseason as being foundational to what the team has developed on the ice in the past four months.

“You could sense something different” with the team, he said, once it started assembling in July, unsure of what kind of season would be available to them.

There were landmark moments in UW’s first league championship campaign since 2000. With a .002 advantage over second-place Minnesota in winning percentage, the smallest differences came into play — an overtime victory against Ohio State on Feb. 26 instead of a tie, for example. A last-minute Ty Pelton-Byce equalizer against Notre Dame on Feb. 20 provided a tie instead of a loss.

The two-game sweep at Minnesota in which UW outscored the Gophers 12-2 stands out in terms of moments of clarity around the Badgers’ championship candidacy.

Granato put the spotlight on a slump-busting Dec. 4 victory at Ohio State. It was the last of four games the Badgers skated without four forwards who were out because of COVID-19 protocols and the last of eight games played during center Dylan Holloway’s absence for Canada’s World Junior Championship camp.

UW returned to play five weeks later with its full roster for the first time since the opening weekend. “It felt like the pieces were in place,” Granato said.

Hobey Baker Award front-runner Cole Caufield scored 24 goals in 24 Big Ten games and won the point-scoring title by 10 points over Holloway with 43. Linus Weissbach finished third in conference scoring, making the Badgers the first Big Ten team to sweep the top three spots since Michigan’s Kyle Connor, Tyler Motte and JT Compher in 2016.

All of it was just a wish when UW was trying to establish its course before the season. Anything was possible at that point.

But realistic? Absolutely, junior captain Ty Emberson said.

“I think it always has been realistic from the moment that we had our first team meeting until now,” Emberson said. “We set goals and now we’re starting to check them off.”

The Badgers passed the respectable mark weeks ago and made it a trophy-winning season. How much farther can UW go? It was a question that brought a brief answer Saturday.

“The farthest,” Caufield said.

UW men's hockey mug 3-8

Granato
