Tony Granato wanted the Badgers to get back to respectable this season. They passed that mark on the way to a Big Ten title.

The lost opportunity made it all the harder for UW to absorb a last-place Big Ten finish, a third straight losing season and a sixth consecutive campaign without an NCAA bid.

“I think our team, from a player standpoint, a personnel standpoint, last year they took personal,” Granato said. “But they also made a decision to learn from what happened last year and try to make themselves better from it as a group and as individuals. We did the same things as coaches.

“When a year happens like that, you’re embarrassed and you’re wondering how the heck could you allow it to fail to what it did. It was a hard year for all of us.”

Granato reflected on conversations held last March after UW was eliminated from the Big Ten playoffs and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the postseason as being foundational to what the team has developed on the ice in the past four months.

“You could sense something different” with the team, he said, once it started assembling in July, unsure of what kind of season would be available to them.