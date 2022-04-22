Tony Granato to return for another season as Wisconsin men's hockey coach

Tony Granato will return as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach next season, but athletic director Chris McIntosh said the team's performance last season was subpar.
UW released a statement from McIntosh as Friday's Athletic Board meeting began in which the athletic director confirmed Granato's return. It was the athletic department's first statement since the season ended in March that Granato's job was safe for the 2022-23 season.
"We both realize the program did not perform to the level we want last season," McIntosh said in the statement. "Wisconsin is one of the storied names in college hockey and I have high expectations for our program. I believe Badger hockey can be a consistent winner on an annual basis. I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence."
Statement from Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh pic.twitter.com/j1WLdZ8Gpt— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 22, 2022
UW was 10-24-3 last season. The winning percentage, number of losses and 2.05 goals per game scoring average all were second-worst to the 2014-15 team since the program restarted in 1963.
The Athletic Board was meeting Friday in closed session to consider routine contract extensions for winter sports coaches.
Look back on coverage of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Wisconsin can't recover from early deficit against Notre Dame, has season end in intense playoff series
The Badgers men's hockey team didn't go out meekly but finished 10-24-3, the second-worst season by record in 59 years of the program's modern era.
Notre Dame's Trevor Janicke scored with 20.7 seconds left to break a tie and force Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series against the Badgers.
Using all of his body, Jared Moe gives Wisconsin a stunning series lead in the Big Ten quarterfinals
Moe makes 49 saves and Dominick Mersch answers Notre Dame's goal 38 seconds later to restore the Badgers men's hockey team's lead.
A five-goal third period made it a laugher but two Gophers goals in 21 seconds in the first period after the Badgers had a score waved off set things in motion for Minnesota.
The Badgers were back to losing on the road, something they've done 12 times in 13 tries this season and in their last nine chances, a program single-season worst.
Senior Roman Ahcan's late major penalty for elbowing ended the Badgers' chances at a comeback in front of a small Super Bowl night gathering at the Kohl Center.
Jared Moe made 38 saves, 18 of them in a first period where the Badgers scored on three of their five shots on goal.
The Badgers are is locked into finishing fifth, sixth or seventh in the Big Ten a year after winning the regular-season title.
Just like both games of the teams' series at the Kohl Center last month, the Badgers couldn't put away a game they led in the third period.
The Badgers have asked their goaltenders to do a lot more in the last two weeks than they did in the weeks prior, and the results have been dreary.
Badgers goalie Jared Moe was removed from his third straight start after allowing four goals in 33 minutes.
The Badgers pulled within a goal but saw the Nittany Lions score twice on the power play to pull away for a 7-2 victory.
A 5-on-3 power-play goal in the first period put the Nittany Lions on course for a victory against the Badgers.
Power-play goals by Brock Caufield, Mathieu De St. Phalle rally Wisconsin to sweep of Michigan State
The Badgers returned the favor after Michigan State swept them in East Lansing in November.
The Badgers were stingy defensively in what coach Tony Granato called the "most important 19 minutes of the game" after Michigan State cut their lead to one.
Jesper Peltonen's moment for the Wisconsin men's hockey team gets spoiled as Ohio State rallies to tie
Peltonen was mobbed by teammates after scoring his first collegiate goal to put the Badgers ahead in the third period. But the Buckeyes had a quick answer and then won the shootout.
The 17th-ranked Buckeyes scored three times in the third period to overcome the Badgers in a series opener delayed by a day.
3rd-period rally, Zach Urdahl shootout goal give Wisconsin the title at the inaugural Holiday Face-Off
UW rallied from a two-goal deficit against No. 16 Providence after two periods for a 2-2 tie in a tense championship game. Then Jared Moe stopped five of six shots in the shootout and Urdahl gave the Badgers the trophy.
Stevens Point native Brock Caufield scored in overtime and Eau Claire's Zach Urdahl recorded his first NCAA goal.
Nittany Lions captain Paul DeNaples scored in the extra session after Jack Gorniak scored the last of three Badgers third-period goals to tie in the final minute.
Some of the weight of a distressing stretch of the season for the Badgers came off in a 4-1 victory against Penn State, UW's first in eight games and enough to climb past the Nittany Lions and escape last place in the Big Ten.
No end to offensive struggles as Wisconsin gets blanked again in exhibition loss to U.S. Under-18 Team
Making goalie Ben Garrity face four breakaways in his first start for the team told how little Badgers players were willing to give, coach Tony Granato said.
The Badgers scored only one goal in a two-game series for the second time in three weeks as Clarkson's Ethan Haider posted a 3-0 shutout victory at the Kohl Center on Saturday.
Tarek Baker's third-period goal gave the Badgers a 1-1 tie with the Golden Knights, but they wanted to keep going.
Wisconsin men's hockey team loses 5th straight, falls to 4-10 after Michigan State's 3rd-period surge
The Badgers recorded a season-high 50 shots on goal but allowed two power-play goals, including Jeremy Davidson's go-ahead score 2½ minutes into the final period.
The Badgers generated 42 shots but only two goals in a 3-2 loss at Michigan State.
The Badgers scored fewer than two goals for the eighth time, the most in the first 12 games of a UW modern-era season.
Notre Dame outshot the Badgers 39-14 over the final two periods and 48-25 for the game in winning the opener of a Big Ten series.
The Badgers have scored only six goals over their six losses through 10 games this season.
The Badgers' victory against the Gophers came a week after a triumph over No. 2 Michigan, giving the Badgers more proof that they can be competitive in a talented Big Ten.
The Badgers got timely goals and were pesky on the forecheck in finding the elements that are needed to help them win games.
The Badgers have scored just three goals in a four-game span for the first time since the woeful 2014-15 season.
The Badgers allowed two power-play goals and a short-handed score in the decisive second period to suffer their second sweep of the season.
The Huskies ran out to a 5-0 lead after two periods against the Badgers, who have allowed five goals in all three of their losses this season.
Baker scored with 3 minutes remaining to break a 0-0 tie as the Badgers got back to .500.
UW did just enough to escape with a 4-1 victory against the Black Knights at the Kohl Center thanks to a third-period goal by Jack Gorniak just as a power play expired and two empty-net scores.
The Huskies got goals by a pair of Wisconsin natives — Appleton's Trenton Bliss, a former UW recruit, and Hudson's Alec Broetzman — in putting the Badgers away early.
Michigan Tech scored four times in the second period to spoil the Badgers' return to the Kohl Center.
Badgers get notes to file away on staying structured, plus 5 more observations from an exhibition loss
The Badgers spent extended stretches of an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth in their defensive zone.