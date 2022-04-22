Tony Granato to return for another season as Wisconsin men's hockey coach

Tony Granato will return as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach next season, but athletic director Chris McIntosh said the team's performance last season was subpar.

UW released a statement from McIntosh as Friday's Athletic Board meeting began in which the athletic director confirmed Granato's return. It was the athletic department's first statement since the season ended in March that Granato's job was safe for the 2022-23 season.

"We both realize the program did not perform to the level we want last season," McIntosh said in the statement. "Wisconsin is one of the storied names in college hockey and I have high expectations for our program. I believe Badger hockey can be a consistent winner on an annual basis. I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence."

UW was 10-24-3 last season. The winning percentage, number of losses and 2.05 goals per game scoring average all were second-worst to the 2014-15 team since the program restarted in 1963.

The Athletic Board was meeting Friday in closed session to consider routine contract extensions for winter sports coaches.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.