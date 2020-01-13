Tony Granato signals a goalie change may be ahead for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

"He was confident," Granato said. "He made them make great shots, or try to make great shots, and really gave our team a lot of confidence. You could see the effort to try to block shots there, especially as the game went on, to help him."

Berry has a .908 save percentage — better than in any of his first three seasons — and 3.08 goals-against average in six appearances.

Saturday's game was his first start at the Kohl Center since a 4-3 overtime loss to Denver on Jan. 5, 2019.

"Playing in front of this crowd and playing in the Kohl Center, it's a good feeling and you just soak it in a little bit," Berry said.

Berry's most recent series-opening start was Jan. 25, 2019, when, on the heels of a tie against Notre Dame, he didn't make it until the end of the first period against Minnesota. He allowed three goals on nine shots in what ended up as a 9-4 loss.

That's an example of the difficulties the Badgers have had in finding consistently good goaltending in recent seasons.

In the second half of his final college season, Berry has another chance to string together quality performances. Another strong effort from the five players in front of him would go a long way in helping.