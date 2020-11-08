 Skip to main content
Tony Granato sees a more grown-up Badgers men's hockey team on heels of 'immature' season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Tony Granato sees a more grown-up Badgers men's hockey team on heels of 'immature' season

The Badgers finished 14-20-2 in the fourth season under coach Tony Granato, a campaign in which they didn't take advantage of a roster top-heavy with NHL prospects.

Coach Tony Granato admits the flashiness quotient of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has been scaled down between last season and the one that's about to begin.

Being called one of the most interesting amateur hockey teams in the world is in the past.

The group that was given that moniker leading into the 2019-20 season crumpled in living up to it on a collective level even as some individual performances turned heads.

"We were a young team that played very immature," Granato said. "And it was a lesson for me and for our team."

The path to success for the 2020-21 Badgers depends in large part on how they absorb and apply the lessons learned and move forward with a different model.

The goaltending corps has been completely remade. Forward-thinking defensemen K'Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk departed early, giving the blue-line unit a more defensive lean.

Big Ten Conference leading scorer Cole Caufield returns as the focal point of an offense that should be less reliant on newcomers to be stars.

The way Granato sees it, the Badgers have grown up.

"This year, I feel better about how our team has practiced," Granato said. "I feel better how our team is acting. We haven't played a game yet. The test will come when we drop the puck Friday. But I think what we learned last year were lessons that we took seriously, we discussed a lot."

UW didn't take advantage of a roster that was top-heavy with NHL prospects last season and posted a third straight losing record — 14-20-2 — for the first time in the program's 57-year modern era.

There are still two first-round picks on this year's team, forwards Caufield and Dylan Holloway. But Granato conceded that the new team might not "look quite as attractive as far as the offensive firepower" because of the departures of center Alex Turcotte and offensive defensemen Kalynuk and Miller.

He gave a counterargument centered on the potential of veterans Ty Pelton-Byce, Linus Weissbach, Tarek Baker and Roman Ahcan.

Holloway likely will get more looks at center than he did in his freshman season. Mindful that Holloway's draft team, the Edmonton Oilers, probably see the 19-year-old as a winger in the long term, Granato said he'll appear at both positions.

The combination of center Pelton-Byce and right wing Caufield has piqued Granato's interest. Ahcan broke out last season with 14 goals, five off Caufield's team-leading total.

"I think we're fine offensively," Granato said. "I think where we have to be better as a group is both power play and penalty kill. We had all that skill on the power play last year and we didn't share enough. We did things that were immature."

Jesper Peltonen, who has played in only 20 of 73 games over his first two seasons, and freshman Anthony Kehrer will enter a defensive lineup that also has an experienced base.

The projected lineup this season might reflect a shift in the collective mentality of the defensive corps. Tyler Inamoto, Josh Ess, Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky combined for 29 points last season, only one more than the 28 that Kalynuk generated himself.

"We're going to jump in the rush and be available to contribute offensively but I think our job is to play defense and I think we understand that," Emberson said.

The season that opens Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame will run under a cloud of COVID-19. Big Ten hockey teams operate under the same protocols put in place for football, meaning daily antigen testing for the coronavirus and a 21-day layoff and cardiac monitoring for those who test positive.

Those requirements shook up Badgers football in the last three weeks, canceling two games as the team reported 30 players or staff members testing positive.

With a smaller roster, hockey teams will have a lower threshold for shutting things down: Three positive tests could cause a team to stop practices and games.

The Badgers went on pause from team activities in September after a spike of cases.

"I don't think anyone really understands ... what the future is going to bring," Emberson said. "So we're all just living for today and understanding that tomorrow might not be there."

Operating in an environment changed by the pandemic has tested the Badgers since many players returned to Madison for voluntary workouts in July.

As much as UW wants to see more maturity on the ice this season, how it handles itself everywhere else will make a big impact, too.

"From a personal standpoint, I've never been faced with such a challenge over this length of time of trying to stay optimistic, trying to be positive as far as showing the players when you face a little adversity you've got to remain strong," Granato said.

