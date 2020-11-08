Tony Granato sees a more grown-up Badgers men's hockey team on heels of 'immature' season

Those requirements shook up Badgers football in the last three weeks, canceling two games as the team reported 30 players or staff members testing positive.

With a smaller roster, hockey teams will have a lower threshold for shutting things down: Three positive tests could cause a team to stop practices and games.

The Badgers went on pause from team activities in September after a spike of cases.

"I don't think anyone really understands ... what the future is going to bring," Emberson said. "So we're all just living for today and understanding that tomorrow might not be there."

Operating in an environment changed by the pandemic has tested the Badgers since many players returned to Madison for voluntary workouts in July.

As much as UW wants to see more maturity on the ice this season, how it handles itself everywhere else will make a big impact, too.

"From a personal standpoint, I've never been faced with such a challenge over this length of time of trying to stay optimistic, trying to be positive as far as showing the players when you face a little adversity you've got to remain strong," Granato said.