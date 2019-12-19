Tony Granato's verdict on Wisconsin Badgers' subpar first half: 'We haven't paid the price to win'

Sitting in a position few expected three months ago, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's self-analysis at its midseason break was severe.
It had to be. A team doesn't just look the other way at a slide from sixth in the national rankings to, less than two months later, not receiving a single vote for the top 20.
The Badgers are 7-10-1 overall and barely out of last place in the Big Ten Conference halfway through what was supposed to be a resurgent season. The record is the program's eighth-worst at Christmas in 57 seasons of the modern era and clinched the 2010s as the Badgers' first losing decade since the 1930s.
Toward the end of the first nine weeks of the season, a gap emerged between UW's much-hyped individual talent level and what it was able to draw out of it. In assessing what has gone wrong, coach Tony Granato ticked off the shortcomings.
Too many good scoring chances allowed. Not enough discipline in the team's play. Too many poor starts to games. Not enough respect for the opponent.
"We haven't played hard enough defensively and played the way it takes to win games," Granato said. "We've tried to do it fancy. We've tried to kind of just play. We haven't paid the price to win. Simple as that."
Before players scattered for the holidays, Granato said they took responsibility for making changes necessary to turn things around in the second half. As some of the players said during the team's 1-4-1 finish to the first half, however, talk is cheap.
The proof won't come until after the Badgers return from the longest midseason stretch without a regular-season game in program history. It'll be 34 days without a game when UW hosts No. 6 Ohio State on Jan. 10, although a Jan. 1 exhibition game at the U.S. Under-18 Team will break up the downtime.
"Every time I look at our lineup, I say, yep, we're good enough to win," Granato said. "But we're not good enough to win unless we understand what it takes to win. And right now, we're in between. And that's the evaluation of the first half of the year — disappointment."
Here are five factors that contributed to the Badgers' subpar first half:
Danger in falling behind
The opponent scoring first has been bad news for UW, which is 1-8 in those situations. That's the ninth-worst record in the country when allowing the first goal, and worst in the Big Ten.
The Badgers rallied to equalize four of those nine games but, except for the Nov. 30 victory over Michigan, either couldn't gain a lead or couldn't protect one.
Only 10 of 60 NCAA teams have a bigger gap between their winning percentages when scoring first and conceding first than the Badgers. UW is 6-2-1 when getting the game's first goal.
Led by the young
The Badgers are the second-youngest team in the country, and some of their youngest players have been the most productive.
That wasn't unexpected with first-round NHL draft picks Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte joining the team along with expected 2020 first-rounder Dylan Holloway. But that trio and Owen Lindmark — the four youngest players on the roster — have accounted for 45% of the team's goals as older players haven't kept up.
The four oldest lineup regulars — juniors Tarek Baker, Wyatt Kalynuk, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach — have combined for 13 goals, or 23%.
The nation's youngest teams have generally done well recently: Of 25 squads ranked as one of the five youngest over the previous five seasons, 18 finished above .500 and 14 made the NCAA tournament. The Badgers have their work cut out to do either.
Possession lacking
A measure of possession has slipped this season. UW opponents have generated more even-strength shot attempts — 50.8%, up from 48.6% in 2018-19.
Without context, that metric is of limited value but indicates that the Badgers haven't been controlling the puck as much as they would like.
Raw numbers don't tell about the quality of shots or whether a team has been able to generate traffic in front of the net, the latter of which has been a topic of concern for the Badgers.
Special teams marginal
A power play that looked too good to be true early in the season indeed regressed.
UW was third in the country in power play success through four games, going 7-for-18 on the back of quick starts by Caufield and Turcotte.
The Badgers scored only seven more power-play goals in the next 14 games, however, a 13.2% conversion rate that ranked 49th. Personnel shifts couldn't get them back to the high-flying early days.
The penalty kill has been average — at 81%, it's tied for 33rd nationally — but even that has been a big improvement over last season's ugly 74.3%.
Overtime losses painful
It's tempting to consider whether the tailspin the Badgers experienced in slumping to the finish line in 2019 would have been avoided had they held onto a third-period lead on Nov. 16 and completed a home sweep of Notre Dame.
That was the end of a season-opening, 12-game stretch in which UW played 11 times against ranked opponents. After, UW went 1-4-1 against three teams that were unranked at the time of the game.
It finished with the Badgers giving away a two-goal lead in the third period at Michigan State on Dec. 7 and losing in overtime for the second time.
In the minutes following that defeat, captain Wyatt Kalynuk considered a question on whether the Badgers possess the resiliency to face the challenges they have built for themselves in the second half.
"I don't think we've lost that all year," the junior defenseman said. "You look at our record and you can say what you want about it, but we've lost some games that could have gone either way. The difference could be four wins and four losses. So I'm not worried about our group."