Tony Granato's verdict on Wisconsin Badgers' subpar first half: 'We haven't paid the price to win'

Sitting in a position few expected three months ago, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's self-analysis at its midseason break was severe.

It had to be. A team doesn't just look the other way at a slide from sixth in the national rankings to, less than two months later, not receiving a single vote for the top 20.

The Badgers are 7-10-1 overall and barely out of last place in the Big Ten Conference halfway through what was supposed to be a resurgent season. The record is the program's eighth-worst at Christmas in 57 seasons of the modern era and clinched the 2010s as the Badgers' first losing decade since the 1930s.

Toward the end of the first nine weeks of the season, a gap emerged between UW's much-hyped individual talent level and what it was able to draw out of it. In assessing what has gone wrong, coach Tony Granato ticked off the shortcomings.

Too many good scoring chances allowed. Not enough discipline in the team's play. Too many poor starts to games. Not enough respect for the opponent.

"We haven't played hard enough defensively and played the way it takes to win games," Granato said. "We've tried to do it fancy. We've tried to kind of just play. We haven't paid the price to win. Simple as that."