Tony Granato criticizes Hockey Canada decision as Dylan Holloway departs Badgers for long World Juniors camp

Tony Granato said he doesn't want to jeopardize Dylan Holloway's chances of making Canada's team for the World Junior Championship.

But as Holloway leaves the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for the final 10 games of the opening half of the season to join an evaluation camp, the Badgers coach said he thinks Hockey Canada is making a mistake.

"They've said all along that they need and want and he has to be here," Granato said after UW's victory at No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday. "So from my side of things, I don't think it's right because his opportunity here to get ready for a World Junior tournament playing games like this is a heck of a lot better than scrimmaging 20 of your teammates that you're going to be in the tournament with."

Holloway, a sophomore center, scored on the power play in Friday's season opener and executed a solo effort through two zones on Saturday for the game-winning goal.

He left Sunday for Red Deer, Alberta, where Hockey Canada has invited 46 players for a 28-day camp to help determine the roster for the World Junior Championship, which begins Dec. 25 in Edmonton. No matter whether Holloway is selected to play in the tournament, he won't be back before UW finishes its first half on Dec. 9.