Timing is key in more ways than one for Badgers' NHL draft hopefuls

Ceulemans recently let his mind wander to what might happen if his name is called on Friday.

"I think I'll probably just be super excited, super overwhelmed," said Ceulemans, who returned home to Alberta this week to watch the proceedings with family and friends. "Right away probably just get up, hug the parents, be super excited. Hopefully the timing works out so I'm not sitting there awkward for a minute where all of national TV's watching me."

A Badgers player has been picked in the first round in a program-record three straight drafts. Many projections have Ceulemans extending that to four, but it's not a universal belief.

Ceulemans said he has read a lot of the scouting reports, some of which have been critical of his consistency and decision-making. His skating strength and offensive puck-handling aren't in question.

"I don't read too much into it," he said. "I'm not going to criticize myself for anything that those guys are saying. It's really up to the team once I get drafted and the team tells me what I need to work on or what they like about me. Then that's the important thing."