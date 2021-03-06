Tightening the defense a must for Badgers women's hockey team as postseason begins

Watts and Shirley are two of the best scorers in the country. Both have been named finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award in both of the past two seasons. But Johnson has been consistent over the last few seasons in saying their areas to improve are in being stronger in the defensive zone.

“When the other team has the puck, am I working just as hard to do the things that I need to do to maybe retrieve the puck, get the puck back, steal the puck?” Johnson said. “So whether it’s Daryl, whether it’s Soph, those highly skilled offensive players, you’re always working on them. You’re always putting little messages in their ears to backcheck a little harder, to play a little bit stronger in their own end.”

Shirley said she has worked with assistant coach Jackie Crum on the defensive side of her game and it’s “always been in the back of my mind.”

It’ll have to be a major consideration against a Minnesota team that ranked second to UW in WCHA scoring. After starting the season 8-1 and rising to No. 1 in the rankings, however, the Gophers went through a stretch where they won only once in eight games.

UW has won its last three postseason meetings with Minnesota, most recently the 2019 NCAA championship game. It has won seven of 10 playoff contests at Minnesota’s Ridder Arena in the series.