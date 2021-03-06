Tightening the defense a must for Badgers women's hockey team as postseason begins

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team slipped in the national rankings this week, but the energy level climbed a notch.
It’s the postseason. And the Badgers’ road begins with a game against their archrival.
Sophie Shirley said the change in tone was noticeable when practice started Monday. The second-ranked Badgers need it to carry into Saturday’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal game against No. 4 Minnesota.
“When we have lots of energy, we’re a very fast team,” said Shirley, a junior forward. “For opponents, that’s something that’s very hard to defend. It starts on our bench. When everyone’s going, when everyone’s very energetic and loud and positive to one another, that just translates onto the ice and allows us to do our thing.”
The Badgers lost the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO poll for only the second week this season after they lost at Minnesota Duluth last Friday. An overtime victory a day later gave them the WCHA regular-season title, but how often the Bulldogs touched the Badgers’ defense was eye-opening.
It had been more than five years since UW allowed seven goals or more in a two-game series. Coach Mark Johnson said his team was better defensively in the second game, but Duluth’s top line still was able to make plays.
“Hopefully some of the things that we learned from this past weekend are going to help us as we start our game Saturday afternoon against Minnesota,” Johnson said.
It’s a group effort in front of goaltender Kennedy Blair, Johnson continued.
“If you have a breakdown with one or two players, then you’re going to give the other team these opportunities,” he said. “Minnesota’s got some kids that can get up the ice and have shown that they can score some goals.”
UW’s longstanding top line of Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet and Shirley was on the ice for all three of Minnesota Duluth’s goals in the opening two periods last Saturday. Britta Curl and Watts — the latter was named the WCHA player of the year Friday — traded lines when the third period started.
With the Badgers still chasing a tying goal that didn’t come until an extra attacker was on the ice in the final 90 seconds, Johnson shifted the combinations again, putting Lacey Eden with Watts and Pettet.
“He did that for a reason, and I think all of us understood that,” Shirley said about breaking up her grouping with Watts and Pettet. “With the three of us playing together for the past couple of years, obviously it’s a little bit of a change. But it’s something that you’ve got to go with and run with and just create energy off of that change.”
Watts and Shirley are two of the best scorers in the country. Both have been named finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award in both of the past two seasons. But Johnson has been consistent over the last few seasons in saying their areas to improve are in being stronger in the defensive zone.
“When the other team has the puck, am I working just as hard to do the things that I need to do to maybe retrieve the puck, get the puck back, steal the puck?” Johnson said. “So whether it’s Daryl, whether it’s Soph, those highly skilled offensive players, you’re always working on them. You’re always putting little messages in their ears to backcheck a little harder, to play a little bit stronger in their own end.”
Shirley said she has worked with assistant coach Jackie Crum on the defensive side of her game and it’s “always been in the back of my mind.”
It’ll have to be a major consideration against a Minnesota team that ranked second to UW in WCHA scoring. After starting the season 8-1 and rising to No. 1 in the rankings, however, the Gophers went through a stretch where they won only once in eight games.
UW has won its last three postseason meetings with Minnesota, most recently the 2019 NCAA championship game. It has won seven of 10 playoff contests at Minnesota’s Ridder Arena in the series.
“I think that we all know that any time you get to play the Gophers, it’s an exciting time,” Shirley said. “Especially when it’s in the playoffs, I think. That’s something we’ve been looking forward to this week.”
