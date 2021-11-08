 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tie doesn't cost Badgers women's hockey team in national rankings
0 Comments
topical alert
UW HOCKEY

Tie doesn't cost Badgers women's hockey team in national rankings

  • 0
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Badgers' Grace Bowlby, left, and Ohio State's Liz Schepers (21) fight for control of the puck during an Oct. 24 game at LaBahn Arena.

 STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The first blemish on the University of Wisconsin women's hockey record this season didn't cost the Badgers the top spot in the national rankings.

UW got all 15 first-place votes in Monday's USCHO.com top 10 to stay at No. 1 for the eighth time in eight rankings this season.

Bemidji State held the Badgers to a 0-0 tie Saturday, ending UW's winning streak at 18 games dating to last season. A six-goal second period Sunday carried the Badgers to an 8-1 victory in response.

Ohio State and Minnesota stayed at second and third behind the Badgers in Monday's top 10.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and forward Casey O'Brien look ahead to games Saturday and Sunday against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers (13-0-1) are off this week before playing at St. Thomas on Nov. 20 and 21.

Men's hockey stays outside top 20

The Badgers men's hockey team is unranked but receiving votes in the USCHO poll for the fifth straight week.

UW (4-6) defeated then-No. 5 Minnesota 4-3 in overtime Friday before losing 4-1 on Saturday.

The Gophers fell one spot while Michigan moved up one spot to No. 2 behind poll leader St. Cloud State.

Notre Dame, which hosts the Badgers on Friday and Saturday, climbed two spots to No. 15 after a home sweep of Holy Cross.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics