Tie doesn't cost Badgers women's hockey team in national rankings

The first blemish on the University of Wisconsin women's hockey record this season didn't cost the Badgers the top spot in the national rankings.
UW got all 15 first-place votes in Monday's USCHO.com top 10 to stay at No. 1 for the eighth time in eight rankings this season.
Bemidji State held the Badgers to a 0-0 tie Saturday, ending UW's winning streak at 18 games dating to last season. A six-goal second period Sunday carried the Badgers to an 8-1 victory in response.
Ohio State and Minnesota stayed at second and third behind the Badgers in Monday's top 10.
The Badgers (13-0-1) are off this week before playing at St. Thomas on Nov. 20 and 21.
Men's hockey stays outside top 20
The Badgers men's hockey team is unranked but receiving votes in the USCHO poll for the fifth straight week.
UW (4-6) defeated then-No. 5 Minnesota 4-3 in overtime Friday before losing 4-1 on Saturday.
The Gophers fell one spot while Michigan moved up one spot to No. 2 behind poll leader St. Cloud State.