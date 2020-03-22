Through China, Russia and a hockey title, Verona's Claudia Kepler builds a stockpile of stories

"So we're a team full of adversity going into this, knowing we're tired," Kepler said. "It's the end of the season. We've had to deal with this coronavirus situation and living in hotels. The flu is going around, too, and the stomach bug, all this stuff."

Shenzhen won the best-of-three semifinals in two games. It then traveled to Ufa, Russia, for the best-of-five finals against an Agidel team to which it had lost in three of four regular-season meetings.

KRS Vanke Rays won all three games in the series, the last on March 11.

"To be able to come out with the championship and to sweep the finals like we did was a pretty incredible experience," Kepler said, "knowing that all the stuff that we were facing, we were able to just pull through it and win with a bigger purpose in mind."

'I'm glad I did it'

And, finally, like the one about getting back home and dealing with the coronavirus outbreak again.

Kepler had a day to celebrate with her teammates before 30 hours of travel from Ufa — through Moscow, New York and Chicago — to get back to Madison.

She then left for northern Wisconsin with her parents for a period of self-quarantine.