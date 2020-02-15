Three power-play goals help No. 6 Ohio State end No. 2 Badgers' 28-game home unbeaten streak

Two years running, Ohio State has spoiled Senior Day for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Last February, the Buckeyes kept the Badgers from winning the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship by earning a second straight tie.
On Saturday, No. 6 Ohio State stunned No. 2 UW with three power-play goals during a major penalty and defended the lead for a 3-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
"It was tough to watch those pucks go in the net," said Badgers senior center Abby Roque, who was called for a major boarding penalty leading to the Buckeyes' three goals. "They're goals we can't allow."
Combined with a 3-1 loss at Minnesota State last Saturday that cost them the No. 1 spot in the national rankings, the Badgers have lost back-to-back games for the first time since the Buckeyes swept them Feb. 2-3, 2018.
"That's unacceptable for our program," Roque said. "We have to do better. Us as seniors and leaders have to do better at making sure we're doing all we can to make sure we are winning. That's how it needs to go in the rest of the year."
With 30 seconds left in a physical first period, Roque was whistled for boarding Ohio State's Gabby Rosenthal in the corner of UW's defensive zone. The referees made it a major penalty after watching replays.
Badgers coach Mark Johnson said the explanation offered by the officials was that Roque's hand got up and pushed Rosenthal.
"I don't know what video they were looking at," Johnson said.
The Badgers entered the game having killed 10 straight power plays over parts of the last nine games, but three Buckeyes goals in 1:54 stunned the crowd.
You have free articles remaining.
Badgers goaltender Kristen Campbell, making her first appearance in five games after recovering from a lower-body injury, stopped the first five shots on goal during the advantage.
But the Buckeyes racked up goals on their next three shot attempts, with Rosenthal having a hand in all three of them. She assisted on the first two — a rebound score by Hartland's Tatum Skaggs and a quick shot from Sophie Jaques in the slot — before scoring the third.
Her long shot from the right side got through Campbell's pads.
"We have to be able to weather that," said Campbell, who made 17 saves. "Even a five-minute major, we haven't been dealt one this year. But there's no excuses. It's nothing we can't handle. You can't give up three goals on one penalty. That was the difference here today."
Campbell had to fight through traffic to see the shots on the second and third Buckeyes goals.
"Instead of hitting our player or blocking a shot, it ends up in the back of the net," Johnson said.
The Badgers, who fell out of the top spot in the PairWise Rankings, allowed three power-play goals in a game for the first time since the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal loss to Colgate on March 16, 2018. The previous occurrence was Oct. 22, 2010.
UW's 15-game home winning streak and 28-game unbeaten streak at LaBahn Arena ended. The first-place Badgers (26-4-1, 16-4-1-0 WCHA) have a one-point lead on Minnesota in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings; UW has three games to play and the Gophers two.
Roque scored a power-play goal in the second period to cut the Badgers' deficit to 3-1. UW outshot the Buckeyes 24-8 after falling behind by three, but goalie Andrea Braendli (36 saves) was strong for Ohio State (18-8-5, 11-6-4-0).
The Buckeyes played the final 3:54 short-handed after Lisa Bruno was ejected for checking UW's Presley Norby from behind. The Badgers got five shots on goal during the major penalty but also appeared tentative at times.
"We didn't do enough good things on the power play to get pucks to the net and get second and third opportunities," Johnson said. "Most of the game, we didn't get those second and third opportunities. It was a lot of one-and-dones."