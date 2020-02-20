Three Badgers women's hockey players named finalists for Patty Kazmaier Award

Daryl Watts has a chance at her second Patty Kazmaier Award with a second school, and she's one of three University of Wisconsin women's hockey players up for this year's honor.

Watts, fellow Badgers top-line wing Sophie Shirley and senior center Abby Roque were among 10 finalists named Thursday for the national player of the year award.

It's the ninth time in the last 16 years that the Badgers have had at least two of the 10 Patty Kaz finalists and only the second time UW has had three. In 2009, goaltender Jessie Vetter won the award, while Hilary Knight and Erika Lawler were top-10 finalists.

Watts was the first freshman recipient in 2018, her first of two seasons at Boston College before transferring to the Badgers.

Her statistics aren't as eye-popping this season as they were two years ago (42 goals, 40 assists for 82 points in 38 games), but Watts still leads the country with 67 points and 45 assists in 32 contests.

Her point total ranks ninth on UW's single-season list, and her assists-per-game average of 1.41 would be by far the best in program history. Sara Bauer (2006-07) and Meghan Duggan (2010-11) share the record at 1.17.

