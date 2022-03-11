This disagreement about Wisconsin's NCAA title-winning goal makes Northeastern goalie eager for rematch

BOSTON — Aerin Frankel is convinced Daryl Watts wasn't really trying to do what happened 51 weeks ago Saturday.

Watts, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey leading scorer, said the Northeastern goalie is entitled to her opinion.

That back and forth in separate news conferences took place Friday on the eve of the teams' NCAA Boston regional final at Matthews Arena, a rematch of the 2021 national championship game that the Badgers won on Watts' bank shot heard 'round the women's hockey world.

The Huskies didn't know they were going to be playing UW for a spot in the Frozen Four until after Thursday's regional semifinal. Revenge was on their minds when it was confirmed.

Frankel, the defending Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the top women's hockey player, was the victim of Watts' goal from behind the net three minutes into overtime last March.

"That player did not mean to make that play," Frankel said. "It was just a bounce. She might say that she did, but she didn't. It's an unfortunate bounce at the end of the day and it put them on top."

Watts said in the aftermath of last season's game that she was trying to bank in the puck off Frankel. The puck instead hit defender Megan Carter and went in, giving the Badgers their sixth NCAA championship and extending Northeastern's wait to join the club.

"She can say whatever she wants," Watts said Friday when informed of Frankel's opinion. "We won. She was on the wrong post. There was an opening. ... I'm not really concerned about what she thinks."

A little more spice added to a rematch that features many of the same pieces in place. Northeastern (30-4-2), which won its fifth straight Hockey East playoff title last week, has back this season 20 of the 22 players that dressed in that game. UW (26-7-4) has 16.

It was a fitting championship matchup last year — tight, with good goaltending and stingy penalty killing. More of the same could be in store with the top two defenses in the country playing with their seasons on the line.

Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair was solid in Thursday's 3-1 victory against Clarkson, stopping 30 shots and keeping UW afloat early when it didn't have the juice that the Golden Knights did.

That was a boost for the sixth-year player going into another intense situation Saturday.

"It's go time," Blair said. "I think that really helped in the first period, just getting a bunch of shots and helping my confidence and then making key saves when needed."

UW is second in goals allowed per game at 1.41. Northeastern is first at 1.00. The Badgers know what they're in for, and it's the same with the Huskies.

"There's really no secrets," Frankel said. "You have video on everyone. They're a fast team and they use their speed and they have a lot of skilled players. But I think we have a lot of components that they don't have that makes our team really special."

The Badgers took a while Thursday to get used to Matthews Arena's small neutral zone, which allows defending teams to make it difficult to enter the zone with the puck. That'll be a challenge again against Northeastern, which is 16-2-1 with seven shutouts at home this season.

And UW has to be more disciplined than it was Thursday, when it was penalized a season-high eight times and faced five power plays for the first time since the opening week. Coach Mark Johnson lamented the penalty trouble against Clarkson, including a 5-on-3 Knights power play for more than a minute in the third period.

"We took a couple penalties that normally we don't take, and this time of the year it gets magnified if you do that," Johnson said. "Clarkson had a very good power play; we knew that. So if you stay out of the box, that's the best kill you can have."

The Huskies have the second-best power play in the country at 31.4%, with at least one goal in eight of their last 10 games. UW's penalty kill has allowed only four goals all season and one in 17 games in 2022.

"It's been our strength this year offensively," Huskies coach Dave Flint said. "And hopefully if we get opportunities on the power play (Saturday), we'll take advantage of them."

The Badgers haven't had to play a true road game in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament since 2008, when they defeated Minnesota 3-2 in overtime. That's one of the different aspects of Saturday's game for them.

"They've got a veteran squad and they'll be playing in front of their home crowd, so that's a challenge in itself," Johnson said. "And that's all we're going to worry about."

