This Badgers freshman's start to the season made Tony Granato say 'Holy cow'

Excepting goaltenders, no one with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has blocked more shots over the last four-plus seasons than Tyler Inamoto.
But Inamoto and his 260 career blocked shots weren't on the ice with the game in the balance last week because of injury, taking UW's defensive mainstay out from the kind of situation where he's often used.
The Badgers defense didn't buckle, with one of the newcomers to the unit filling Inamoto's shot-blocking role quite well.
Daniel Laatsch made himself into a big presence with UW protecting a one-goal lead against Army on Thursday and in a penalty killing situation late in a 0-0 game Friday.
The freshman made an unorthodox but effective block on the Black Knights' returning leading scorer, second-team All-American Colin Bilek, in the series opener and two more a day later.
"He's played four games of college hockey now and holy cow," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "His confidence, his poise, his game recognition, his knowing how to use his teammates, it's a heck of a game for him."
The poise Laatsch is showing belies the internal worries about stepping into a bigger role in NCAA hockey, he said.
"I'm trying to be comfortable. It's pretty hard at first," he said. "But I'm trying to just stick to my strengths and do those the best I can. Whatever happens, if I make a mistake, it happens. I let it go and just keep going."
Injuries to Mike Vorlicky and now Inamoto have put freshmen defensemen Laatsch, Corson Ceulemans and Jake Martin in more key situations early in the season.
Vorlicky hasn't played because of a lower-body injury that could keep him out for a long stretch of the season. Inamoto is probably out for this week's non-conference series at No. 3 St. Cloud State, Granato said.
Associate head coach Mark Osiecki, who works with UW's defensemen, said before the season his advice to the newcomers was not to worry about the growing pains.
"You're going to make mistakes," he said. "You're going to look bad at different times. Who cares? Dust yourself off and learn. It's not a big deal."
That's not a natural instinct, Laatsch said.
"I'm usually pretty hard on myself," he said. "But I've been working at it just to be able to forget it — or try to forget it and at least just not let it affect me the rest of the game."
Laatsch had his hands full with Bilek in the final minutes of both games against Army. As Army skated with an extra attacker Thursday, he was trying to get his stick in the way before the senior released a shot from the left circle. His long reach only set him down on the ice awkwardly.
It was still enough for Laatsch to get in the way of the puck, and he then swept it over for Roman Ahcan to send out of the zone. Owen Lindmark intercepted a pass seconds later and scored into an empty net to seal UW's first victory of the season.
"I was in the way so I wasn't going to move," Laatsch said of his seated block. "I'll just take one. It didn't feel the greatest, but that's all right."
Laatsch was sent out to start a penalty kill with defensive partner Anthony Kehrer and forwards Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark with 4:18 remaining in a tie game Friday. Kehrer and Baker got in the way of the first two Army shot attempts before the Black Knights pushed things to Bilek on the right side of the ice.
Laatsch blocked two attempts 11 seconds apart, one while down on a knee and the other while standing. Baker scored on a short-handed breakaway deep into the shift as the Badgers escaped with a 1-0 victory.
"I think we have a pretty good D corps and I think anybody can go out there and do what I did," Laatsch said. "But I'm honestly very happy to be in the position I am. I'm just going to keep trying to do what I can do and hopefully I keep getting put out in those moments."
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.