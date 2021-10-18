This Badgers freshman's start to the season made Tony Granato say 'Holy cow'

Injuries to Mike Vorlicky and now Inamoto have put freshmen defensemen Laatsch, Corson Ceulemans and Jake Martin in more key situations early in the season.

Vorlicky hasn't played because of a lower-body injury that could keep him out for a long stretch of the season. Inamoto is probably out for this week's non-conference series at No. 3 St. Cloud State, Granato said.

Associate head coach Mark Osiecki, who works with UW's defensemen, said before the season his advice to the newcomers was not to worry about the growing pains.

"You're going to make mistakes," he said. "You're going to look bad at different times. Who cares? Dust yourself off and learn. It's not a big deal."

That's not a natural instinct, Laatsch said.

"I'm usually pretty hard on myself," he said. "But I've been working at it just to be able to forget it — or try to forget it and at least just not let it affect me the rest of the game."

Laatsch had his hands full with Bilek in the final minutes of both games against Army. As Army skated with an extra attacker Thursday, he was trying to get his stick in the way before the senior released a shot from the left circle. His long reach only set him down on the ice awkwardly.