A pair of shutouts last weekend earned University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kristen Campbell the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's weekly award.
Campbell, who blanked Bemidji State twice at LaBahn Arena, was named the WCHA's goaltender of the week on Tuesday.
It's the second time this season that the reigning league goalie of the year has won the award. The other was on Nov. 6, after the redshirt junior held Minnesota State to one goal in two games.
Campbell owns a shutout streak of 191:32, including the last three full games and the final part of a 2-1 victory over Minnesota State on Nov. 2.
For the season, she has a 1.03 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. But her save percentage has been a tale of two halves — .883 in her first seven games, .978 in her last seven.
"I think she's in a better spot today than she was maybe a month ago just from a confidence standpoint," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Or maybe just relaxing a little bit and understanding that she has the tools to be a real good goaltender."
Campbell was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's hockey and a second-team All-American last season, when she compiled a 286:26 shutout streak covering parts of six games.
The top-ranked Badgers (13-1) host Harvard (1-3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.