Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season

It was the Badgers' first game at LaBahn Arena since Feb. 15, when they lost 3-1 to Ohio State. In between, they had a 2020 NCAA quarterfinal home game and two December home series wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents of UW players were allowed to sit in designated pairs of seats spaced out in six sections.

They watched the Buckeyes frustrate the Badgers for nearly 50 minutes before UW forced a turnover that led to Watts' tying goal.

Brette Pettet dislodged the puck from an Ohio State player at the offensive blue line and passed to Sophie Shirley in the right circle. Shirley was able to get a pass through the crease to Watts for a putaway.

"That certainly helped boost our energy and put them on their heels a little bit," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "It was a game from a coaching standpoint that we can learn from and hopefully come out tomorrow and play a little bit better."

Just over four minutes after Watts' goal, LaMantia gave UW the lead when she drove to the net from the left side and had the rebound of her initial shot deflect off her and past goaltender Andrea Braendli (30 saves).

It was just the sixth goal in 81 collegiate games for LaMantia, a junior defenseman.