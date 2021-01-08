Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season

Ohio State has been the toughest foe for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to defeat at home in the past few seasons.
So it went without saying that when the top-ranked Badgers drew the Buckeyes to play their first game at LaBahn Arena in nearly 11 months, it was going to be no picnic.
That was confirmed when Ohio State took a lead into the third period Friday afternoon and generally made things difficult for UW.
The charge to the Badgers for the third period was a reiteration of the basics: Get pucks and bodies to the net. The payoff for doing just that was No. 1 UW's first victory when trailing after two periods since the 2017-18 season.
Goals by Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia provided a 2-1 victory over the fourth-ranked Buckeyes that ended a four-game home winless streak against the Buckeyes.
"The third period, it's a now-or-never mentality," said Watts, who scored a third-period winner in last Saturday's victory at Minnesota State. "There's only 20 minutes left in the game. You've got to score now or lose the game. It's a fighting mentality that comes into play and really just pushes us to leave it all on the ice."
Goaltender Kennedy Blair made saves on a pair of Ohio State 2-on-1 chances with the Badgers trailing by a goal in the third period and she shut the door late when the Buckeyes had the goalie pulled.
It was the Badgers' first game at LaBahn Arena since Feb. 15, when they lost 3-1 to Ohio State. In between, they had a 2020 NCAA quarterfinal home game and two December home series wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of UW players were allowed to sit in designated pairs of seats spaced out in six sections.
They watched the Buckeyes frustrate the Badgers for nearly 50 minutes before UW forced a turnover that led to Watts' tying goal.
Brette Pettet dislodged the puck from an Ohio State player at the offensive blue line and passed to Sophie Shirley in the right circle. Shirley was able to get a pass through the crease to Watts for a putaway.
"That certainly helped boost our energy and put them on their heels a little bit," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "It was a game from a coaching standpoint that we can learn from and hopefully come out tomorrow and play a little bit better."
Just over four minutes after Watts' goal, LaMantia gave UW the lead when she drove to the net from the left side and had the rebound of her initial shot deflect off her and past goaltender Andrea Braendli (30 saves).
It was just the sixth goal in 81 collegiate games for LaMantia, a junior defenseman.
"Coach was preaching in between periods to get pucks to the net, get bodies to the net," she said. "I just tried to drive the crease and hope for a good bounce there and I got one."
UW (4-1, 4-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) was 0-7-3 since the start of the 2018-19 season when trailing at the start of the third period.
The Buckeyes (4-3, 4-3) forced that scenario by scoring on their first shot of the second period. Paetyn Levis skated around UW defenseman Teagan Grant to the slot and beat Blair to the glove side.
But Blair made three key saves in the third period to finish with 28 stops. Three minutes in, she denied Sara Saekkinen with her left pad. Five minutes later, it was Emma Maltais' turn to be turned away on the back end of a 2-on-1 chance.
Ohio State, which was 1-0-3 on the road against the Badgers in the previous two seasons, challenged late with an extra attacker but Blair shut down an opportunity from Hartland's Tatum Skaggs with 1:46 remaining.
"She was good and very consistent the whole game," Johnson said of Blair.
