Third-period rally falls short as Badgers' winning streak ends at Penn State

The Badgers' winning streak ended at three games and they missed a chance to pull within two points of first-place Minnesota in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Given how the game started, it was remarkable that UW even had a chance to force overtime. It trailed 3-0 after one period and 4-1 after two, and players hinted that they were trying early to coast through after winning 4-1 on Thursday.

"We should have just hit the reset button," said Holloway, who scored and had two assists. "We knew they were going to come hard but I think they surprised us a little bit in the first. ... I think if we had a good start to the game the outcome would have been a little different."

After being a beacon of confidence for the Badgers in his first four starts, goaltender Cameron Rowe was off almost from the beginning on Friday.

Penn State scored on two of its first four shots on goal in a little more than three minutes. The first was a redirection through his legs after Aarne Talvitie got position in front of UW's Ty Pelton-Byce.

The second came just 13 seconds later after Kevin Wall, below the goal line to the right of the net, threw the puck at Rowe and had it bank into the net off the goaltender's pads.