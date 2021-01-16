Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota

Days after falling out of the top spot in the national rankings for the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin emphatically ensured that its stay at No. 2 would not last long.

"It's much nicer to be No. 1, that's for sure," Badgers left wing Daryl Watts said.

An unprecedented offensive showing against No. 1 Minnesota led to a series sweep, with Watts scoring twice in the third period Saturday for a 6-3 UW victory at LaBahn Arena.

Brette Pettet also scored twice as the Badgers racked up 11 goals for the first time in 43 two-game series against the Golden Gophers.

UW used transition rushes to break down Minnesota's defense, which had allowed only nine goals in nine games entering the series.

A tiebreaking goal by Watts less than three minutes into the third period and a score by Pettet 110 seconds later gave the Badgers 10 goals in less than 105 minutes over two games.

"This weekend was huge," said Watts, who added two assists for a four-point game. "Prior to this weekend we were struggling to score. We scored 11 goals this weekend, which is incredible especially because it's against the Gophers. We have so much confidence and we're finally in a rhythm. ... Moving forward, I think we're going to be really dangerous."