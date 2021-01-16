Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota

Days after falling out of the top spot in the national rankings for the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin emphatically ensured that its stay at No. 2 would not last long.
"It's much nicer to be No. 1, that's for sure," Badgers left wing Daryl Watts said.
An unprecedented offensive showing against No. 1 Minnesota led to a series sweep, with Watts scoring twice in the third period Saturday for a 6-3 UW victory at LaBahn Arena.
Brette Pettet also scored twice as the Badgers racked up 11 goals for the first time in 43 two-game series against the Golden Gophers.
UW used transition rushes to break down Minnesota's defense, which had allowed only nine goals in nine games entering the series.
A tiebreaking goal by Watts less than three minutes into the third period and a score by Pettet 110 seconds later gave the Badgers 10 goals in less than 105 minutes over two games.
"This weekend was huge," said Watts, who added two assists for a four-point game. "Prior to this weekend we were struggling to score. We scored 11 goals this weekend, which is incredible especially because it's against the Gophers. We have so much confidence and we're finally in a rhythm. ... Moving forward, I think we're going to be really dangerous."
UW, which has been atop the polls almost half of the time over the last 10 years, earned its first sweep of a No. 1 team since Jan. 6 and 7, 2002, at Minnesota Duluth. Badgers assistant coach Jackie Crum was a UW freshman on that team and equipment manager Sis Paulsen was a junior captain.
Watts scored after crossing paths with rushing defenseman Grace Bowlby to put UW ahead 4-3. Her empty-net score in the final minute gave her a national-best five goals in the final period.
"She made that play," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said of Watts' tiebreaking goal. "She shot through the defenseman and put it in a good spot."
After scoring 14 goals in the first six games of the season, the Badgers (6-2, 6-1-0-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) broke out offensively against Minnesota (8-3, 8-3).
The most goals they had scored in a series against the Gophers had been 10 in November 2010. UW is 11-2 in its last 13 games against Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.
The Gophers lost consecutive games for only the second time since the start of the 2018-19 season. The other was last year's sweep against UW.
"It sends a message to me of what we're capable of doing," Johnson said. "But more importantly, it shows the players what they're capable of doing."
The Gophers had answers for Badgers goals in the opening two periods. UW took a 2-0 lead thanks to Pettet and newcomer Lacey Eden but Minnesota got even with a Grace Zumwinkle power-play goal late in the first and a Amy Potomak rebound strike early in the second.
Britta Curl put UW ahead 3-2 midway through the second period with her second goal of the series. At the right side of the net, she slid home the rebound of a Pettet power-play shot.
The lead lasted just 41 seconds. Minnesota defenseman Josey Dunne picked up the puck atop the left circle and, after skating around the back of the net, found room under Kennedy Blair's left pad.
Tied 3-3 in the second intermission, the message in the Badgers' locker room was simple: If they win the third period, they sweep the series.
"Who's going to dig down? Who's going to make a play? Who's going to want it a little bit more?" Johnson said. "We came out and were able to capitalize on a couple of things and did what we needed to do to finish it off."
