They're coming for a world championship and staying to join the Wisconsin women's hockey team

The best under-18 women’s hockey players arrived in Madison in the last few days to play for the world championship.

Three of them are setting up their gear in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey locker room at LaBahn Arena and are planning to stay awhile.

Laila Edwards, Claire Enright and Kirsten Simms are forwards for the U.S. team that’s one of eight in the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship starting Monday.

The tournament runs through June 13, when the gold medals will be handed out after the championship game on UW’s campus. Edwards, Enright and Simms are scheduled to move into housing for the eight-week summer session on June 14.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” Simms said. “It’s kind of a lot, coming from another tournament and moving right into college. But also it’s super exciting because getting to be there for the tournament, we get to get used to the whole area and everything before even moving in. So we’ll have an understanding of everything before we’re even there.”

Five other players who have given the Badgers a nonbinding oral commitment to join the team in 2023 are in the tournament: goalie Ava McNaughton, defender Laney Potter and forwards Kelly Gorbatenko and Cassie Hall for the U.S.; and defender Ava Murphy for Canada.

But they’re not moving in for good next week like Simms, Edwards and Enright are. That trio will join others in the Badgers’ 2022-23 freshman class in spending the summer acclimating to college and taking part in off-ice training.

Edwards, from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has been at boarding school in Rochester, New York, for the last five years and missed her graduation Saturday because the U.S. team started training camp last week in Minnesota.

She packed up her things from Bishop Kearney High School and got them ready for her parents to bring to Madison, her mom Charone said. Laila Edwards will stay with her sister Chayla, a Badgers defender, for a few days after the tournament until she moves into the dorms.

There’s actual family involved in the move-in and there’s also something like it developing with Enright, Edwards and Simms.

“We’re going to be such a tight-knit family,” Enright said. “Simms and Leila are my best friends. I’ve only known them for a couple months but the connection we all have is amazing. And we all bring different skill sets to the table. So it’ll be a nice mix. I’m really excited for this class. I think it’s probably one of the best classes in college hockey.”

But that’s for next week. For now, the U.S. players are looking to extend their country’s dominance at the U18 Women’s Worlds. They’ve won five of the last six gold medals.

UW’s future

Badgers fans can get a good look at the team’s future in the tournament, which is split between LaBahn Arena and Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Pool A games involving the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden and medal-round contests are at LaBahn. Pool B teams Czechia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia are based at Cap Ice.

Simms was a center and quarterbacked a power-play unit with the Michigan-based Little Caesars team that won the USA Hockey Tier I national championship in April. Her intelligence lets her read plays well, said former Badgers player Mellissa Channell, who helped coach the team.

“She’s very shifty when she has the puck and hard to read for defensemen,” Channell said. “Her stickhandling and deception with the puck is the top in the country.”

Simms was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. team in 2020, the last time the tournament was played. The 2021 event was canceled because of the pandemic and this year’s tournament was originally scheduled to be played in Sweden in January but it was postponed.

Size is a big part of the game for Edwards. She is listed at 6-foot-2 and has a great skating stride, Bishop Kearney Selects coach Paul Colontino said.

“She’s got a really good sense of where her teammates are in any given situation,” he said. “She can slow the ice down to a standstill where she just freezes the entire ice surface and dictates the pace of the play.”

Enright, an energetic, aggressive playmaker, said she has been motivated throughout her hockey career by a competitive family. Her brother Gavin is a goalie at Bemidji State.

“I’ve always wanted to be like my brothers and be as good as them,” she said. “So I trained as hard as them and would always play with boys.”

Younger crew

Some of the other players committed to UW are used to playing against older competition.

Murphy is a defender but a big part of her game is offense, said Stacey McConnell, her coach for the last two seasons with the Oakville Hornets in Ontario. She uses strength to win pucks away from opponents but recognizes when to attack and when to back off.

She has played up an age level for most of her youth career.

“Which means as a younger person, she had to be stronger,” McConnell said. “So she’s always been pushing herself physically because she’s always been playing against older kids.”

Hall, Simms’ teammate with Little Caesars, made an impression on Channell by both being a threat in the offensive zone and by having explosive skating ability to backcheck and help prevent scoring chances against.

She scored three power-play goals in six games at this year’s national tournament. She can work her way into any spot in the offensive zone, Channell said.

Making an impression

All but four of the 46 players on the U.S. and Canada rosters have signed with an NCAA school or have made a nonbinding oral commitment. Like UW, Cornell has eight; Ohio State is next at four.

There’s a second level of recruiting in play now, however, that gives UW good reason to want to make a positive impression on players.

Transfers in women’s hockey have never been limited by NCAA rule like they were until 2021 in men’s hockey, football, basketball and baseball. (Some conferences restricted player movement, however.) It’s a well-known part of college sports across the board now, and there’s an opportunity for the Badgers to have their facilities at LaBahn Arena do the talking for them this week.

UW has generated the largest average announced attendance in NCAA women’s hockey for the last five seasons in a facility that celebrates the team’s on-ice achievements with six national championship banners and photos of national award winners lining the concourse walls.

“Now we get to share with the world what we’re about,” Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. “A lot of these kids have probably heard of Wisconsin women’s hockey but now some of these kids are going to come into this community, they’re going to come into our arena and actually play in it.”

