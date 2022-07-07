These Wisconsin men's hockey recruits are waiting to hear their name in the 2022 NHL draft

Thursday’s first round of the NHL draft won’t have the intrigue it had the last few years for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.

A program-best streak of four years with a first-round pick connected to the Badgers is likely to end, but the team will have some interested observers for the final six rounds Friday in Montreal.

Here are five players to know for the draft based on the final North American skater rankings by NHL Central Scouting.

Quinn Finley, No. 36

Finley is the highest-ranked player connected to the Badgers, but the left wing isn’t part of the incoming class. He has another year with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League left before he joins in 2023.

But he’s eligible for this year’s draft because he turns 18 by Sept. 15 and has been projected as an early round selection. That’s nothing new for Finley: He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 USHL draft by Madison, where he had 12 goals and 29 points in 39 games last regular season.

Finley’s successful return from a broken collarbone suffered last November had NHL teams asking Capitols coaches what was behind it. Corey Leivermann, who was an assistant coach with the Capitols until he was elevated to the top job last month, said Finley’s determination and willingness to refine his game stood out in that regard.

“I think it let him just go out there and play free,” Leivermann said. “He had a lot of opportunities within our system to be successful.”

Cruz Lucius, No. 41

Lucius played right wing for the U.S. Under-18 Team last season and originally was planning to join Minnesota, where his brother played last season. But neither Lucius nor his brother will be with the Gophers in the fall; Chaz signed with the Winnipeg Jets after an injury-filled freshman campaign and Cruz reopened his recruitment before landing with UW.

Cruz Lucius missed months, too, with wrist and shoulder injuries that limited his exposure. But he was back by the end of the season, playing in the Under-18 Men’s World Championship on a line with Rutger McGroarty and fellow Badgers incoming freshman Charlie Stramel.

Stramel, who isn’t eligible for the draft until 2023, and Lucius worked together well, Under-18 coach Nick Fohr said, because of complementing styles — a note that could be key for their time at UW. Stramel plays a physical game and Lucius is a playmaker.

“I was a player that didn’t get too many games under my belt, which will affect where I’m going to go in the draft,” Lucius said. “But I’m really looking forward to it. And whatever team is going to pick me and is going to believe in me, I’m going to be really happy.”

Tyson Jugnauth, No. 66

Jugnauth’s stock rose over the course of a productive season with the West Kelowna Warriors of the British Columbia Hockey League. He averaged nearly a point per game — 50 in 52 contests — and was named the league’s top defenseman.

The 50 points tied for second by a defenseman in team history; former Badgers star Justin Schultz was the other Warriors blueliner to record 50 points.

Jugnauth, who’s one of two defensemen in the Badgers’ 2022-23 freshman class, moved up 68 spots from the midterm Central Scouting rankings in January to the final table.

Dylan Godbout, No. 129

Godbout also moved up in the final rankings after he scored 30 goals in 31 games while captaining Hill-Murray High School to an appearance in the Minnesota state tournament.

The most recent plan was for the forward to play the upcoming season with Sioux City in the USHL.

Nick Pierre, No. 144

The finish to the 2022 USHL playoffs for Pierre was what players dream of. He scored in overtime against Madison to give Sioux City the Clark Cup.

Pierre played the last two seasons for former Badgers assistant coach Luke Strand in Sioux City instead of staying home with Hill-Murray in the Twin Cities. He scored 20 times in 70 regular-season and playoff games in 2021-22 and climbed from a 170th ranking in January.