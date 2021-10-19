These 5 Badgers players or recruits were projected as 2022 NHL draft picks

Five University of Wisconsin men's hockey players or recruits have been included in the preliminary list of players to watch for the 2022 NHL draft.
NHL Central Scouting gave all five players a "C" rating that translates to a projected selection in the fourth, fifth or sixth round.
Freshman forward Caden Brown joined recruits Boston Buckberger, Tyson Jugnauth, Owen Mehlenbacher and Nick Pierre on the list released Tuesday.
Buckberger is a defenseman for Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Jugnauth plays defense for West Kelowna of the British Columbia Hockey League. Mehlenbacher and Pierre are forwards in the United States Hockey League — Mehlenbacher for Muskegon and Pierre for Sioux City.
The draft is scheduled for July 7 and 8 in Montreal. A Badgers player or recruit has been selected in 24 straight drafts but a four-year run of at least one first-round pick is in jeopardy.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2020-21 teams: Team Wisconsin, Wausau West HS
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2020-21 team: Milwaukee Junior Admirals
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2020-21 team: Honeybaked
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 team: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick