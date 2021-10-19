 Skip to main content
These 5 Badgers players or recruits were projected as 2022 NHL draft picks
Caden Brown

Badgers forward Caden Brown carries the puck in an Oct. 8 game against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center.

 TOM LYNN, UW ATHLETICS

Five University of Wisconsin men's hockey players or recruits have been included in the preliminary list of players to watch for the 2022 NHL draft.

NHL Central Scouting gave all five players a "C" rating that translates to a projected selection in the fourth, fifth or sixth round.

Freshman forward Caden Brown joined recruits Boston Buckberger, Tyson Jugnauth, Owen Mehlenbacher and Nick Pierre on the list released Tuesday.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Buckberger is a defenseman for Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Jugnauth plays defense for West Kelowna of the British Columbia Hockey League. Mehlenbacher and Pierre are forwards in the United States Hockey League — Mehlenbacher for Muskegon and Pierre for Sioux City.

The draft is scheduled for July 7 and 8 in Montreal. A Badgers player or recruit has been selected in 24 straight drafts but a four-year run of at least one first-round pick is in jeopardy.

