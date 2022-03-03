These 2 Wisconsin women's hockey players are up for the Patty Kazmaier Award

Daryl Watts joined a small group of players who have been a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award four times.
University of Wisconsin linemate Casey O'Brien was named to the list of 10 for the first time, becoming the 19th Badgers player to get that recognition.
They were among the players revealed Thursday as candidates for the award honoring the top player in Division I women's hockey.
Here's who WCHA players chose as the league's best this season
BEST FORWARD
The top three
1. Taylor Heise, Minnesota
2. Daryl Watts, Wisconsin
3. Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth
Heise was a runaway choice as the top forward after she led the league with 46 points in 28 conference games. She had a nine-game point-scoring streak in WCHA contests during the first half of the season and scored eight goals as the Gophers went 8-0 in February to win the WCHA title.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe
Minnesota: Taylor Heise
Minnesota Duluth: Gabbie Hughes
Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming
Ohio State (tie): Paetyn Levis, Liz Schepers
St. Cloud State: Olivia Cvar
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Daryl Watts
BEST DEFENDER
The top three
1. Sophie Jaques, Ohio State
2. Nicole LaMantia, Wisconsin
3 (tie). Grace Bowlby, Wisconsin
3 (tie). Emily Brown, Minnesota
Jaques had only three points in 16 WCHA games last season but broke through for 41 points in 27 contests against league foes as a senior. Her 54 points in all games is an Ohio State record for a defender.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Makenna Deering
Minnesota: Emily Brown
Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty
Minnesota State: Charlotte Akervik
Ohio State: Sophie Jaques
St. Cloud State: Taytum Geier
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Grace Bowlby
BEST GOALIE
The top three
1. Emma Polusny, St. Cloud State
2. Jojo Chobak, Minnesota Duluth
3. Emma Soderberg, Minnesota Duluth
Polusny was only fifth in the league with a .923 save percentage and eighth with a 3.05 goals-against average, but her selection shows how much players around the league think of what she has done over five seasons with the Huskies. It's also telling that 13 different goalies received at least one first-place vote; Polusny had the most with nine.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Hannah Hogenson
Minnesota: Lauren Bench
Minnesota Duluth: Emma Soderberg
Minnesota State: Chantal Burke
Ohio State: Amanda Thiele
St. Cloud State: Emma Polusny
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Kennedy Blair
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
The top three
1. Brittyn Fleming, F, Minnesota State
2 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin
2 (tie). Anna Klein, F, Minnesota Duluth
2 (tie). Gabby Rosenthal, F, Ohio State
2 (tie). Paetyn Levis, F, Ohio State
Fleming, an Oregon native, was at the top of a tight pack in voting as the league's most underrated player. She scored a career-high 20 goals, including eight during a seven-game scoring streak to finish her season.
Team selections
Bemidji State (tie): Lindsey Featherstone, F; Taylor Nelson, F
Minnesota (tie): Abigail Boreen, F; Ella Huber, F; Savannah Norcross, F; Emily Oden, F; Makayla Pahl, G
Minnesota Duluth: Naomi Rogge, F
Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F
Ohio State (tie): Lauren Bernard, D; Paetyn Levis, F
St. Cloud State (tie): Olivia Cvar, F; Courtney Hall, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin (tie): Caitlin Schneider, F; Maddi Wheeler, F
GRITTIEST PLAYER
The top three
1. Kennedy Bobyck, F, Minnesota State
2. Paige Beebe, F, Bemidji State
3 (tie). Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota
3 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin
Twenty-four players received at least one first-place vote as the WCHA's grittiest player, but Bobyck had the most with five. She set career highs with nine goals, 19 assists and 28 points and was plus-12 in her third season for the Mavericks.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F
Minnesota: Savannah Norcross, F
Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty, D
Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F
Ohio State (tie): Jenna Buglioni, F; Gabby Rosenthal, F
St. Cloud State: Taylor Lind, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Maddi Wheeler, F
BEST PLAYER
The top three
1. Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota
2. Sophie Jaques, D, Ohio State
3. Daryl Watts, F, Wisconsin
It wasn't as wide a gap between Heise and her closest competition for best player as it was for best forward, but she was still a clear favorite from WCHA players. She has an eight-point lead over Watts for the NCAA scoring lead.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F
Minnesota: Taylor Heise, F
Minnesota Duluth (tie): Elizabeth Giguere, F; Gabbie Hughes, F
Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming, F
Ohio State: Sophie Jaques, D
St. Cloud State: Emma Gentry, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Casey O'Brien, F
THE VOTING PROCESS
Players from WCHA teams were asked, through the team's sports information contact, to vote anonymously after the end of the regular season for players not from their team. St. Thomas declined to participate. Any vote for an individual from the player's own team was rejected.
Players ranked their top three for each award. Three points were given for a first-place vote, two for second place and one for third place.
Watts, the 2018 winner as a freshman at Boston College, joined Minnesota Duluth forward Élizabeth Giguère and Northeastern forward Alina Mueller in becoming a member of the four-time finalist club this year. The earlier entries were Harvard's Angela Ruggiero, Minnesota's Hannah Brandt, Minnesota Duluth's Maria Rooth and Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta.
Watts, who is second nationally this season with 27 goals and 56 points, is chasing Agosta's NCAA career scoring record. She has 296 points, seven behind the mark.
Two other players have been part of the top 10 chosen by coaches three times while at UW: Hilary Knight and Annie Pankowski. Watts was part of the top three last year and was in the top 10 in 2020.
People are also reading…
O'Brien led the country in scoring for most of the first half of the season. She has 26 goals and 54 points as center of the Badgers' top line with Watts and Makenna Webster.
The other players selected by coaches to be in the top 10 are: Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel, the 2021 winner; Northeastern defender Skylar Fontaine; Minnesota forward Taylor Heise; Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes; Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques and Vermont forward Theresa Schafzahl.
A 13-person selection committee will vote on the winner and the top three are scheduled to be unveiled on March 17. The award will be presented on March 26.
Five Badgers players have won the Patty Kazmaier Award: forward Sara Bauer in 2006, goalie Jessie Vetter in 2009, forward Meghan Duggan in 2011, forward Brianna Decker in 2012 and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
O'Brien scored the first of her two goals 66 seconds into the game as the Badgers women's hockey team completed a sweep of Bemidji State.
The Wisconsin women's hockey team had to rally to start the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in a positive way.
Goalie Kennedy Blair missed the game and forward Sarah Wozniewicz left early as injuries continued to pile up for the Badgers.
The Badgers looked undisciplined on the defensive side of the ice at times and fell into third place in the WCHA with one game to play.
Drake, Daryl Watts and Grace Bowlby all had multiple points in their last regular-season home game with the Badgers women's hockey team.
How the Wisconsin top line outmaneuvered Minnesota State, helping Daryl Watts climb the scoring chart
Watts and linemate Casey O'Brien both scored twice but the Badgers had to climb out of an early hole again.
Watts scored three times as the Badgers salvaged a split of a series against Minnesota Duluth.
Jojo Chobak made 45 saves in cranking up the level of scoring frustration a little more for UW.
Back in 1st: Daryl Watts scores twice as Wisconsin women's hockey ends road trip with victory at St. Thomas
The Badgers took over first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, going percentage points ahead of Minnesota and Ohio State.
The Badgers moved into a tie with Ohio State for second place in the WCHA with a victory at St. Cloud State.
Emma Polusny makes 54 saves for St. Cloud State, which halts a 29-game losing streak to the Badgers with the tie.
The Gophers took 11 of 12 points in the four-game regular-season series against the Badgers.
The Gophers secured the advantage in the regular-season series between the border rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-for-4 in killing penalties, including one in overtime against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
O'Brien scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the third period for the top-ranked Badgers against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State
The Badgers hadn't scored more than two goals in a first period this season but scored four times to take control of the series opener against the Beavers.
Close but not enough was the theme for the Badgers during a series in which they never led.
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished.
Brette Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers.
Maddi Wheeler scored twice and recorded her first four-point game for the Badgers in their first game against the Tommies.
Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State
Held scoreless on 56 shots a day earlier, the Badgers broke out with eight goals on Sunday.
Hannah Hogenson made 56 saves for Bemidji State, the most ever by a Badgers women's hockey opponent in a shutout. But Wisconsin managed to pick up the extra point in the shootout.
The Badgers women's hockey team earns a series sweep, thanks in part to Webster scoring three times in a 6:26 stretch of the third period.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish.
LaMantia recorded her first two-goal performance in 108 career games for the Badgers.
Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," coach Mark Johnson said after the Badgers improved to 8-0 this season.
The Badgers blanked Minnesota Duluth behind 24 saves from Kennedy Blair in their first top-10 challenge of the season.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
Daryl Watts became only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 points in the victory.
Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts all scored in the Badgers women hockey team's shutout victory.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games.
Fifteen of 18 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated the Lions for the 19th straight time.
Sophomores Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien both scored twice for the top-ranked Badgers.