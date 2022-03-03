These 2 Wisconsin women's hockey players are up for the Patty Kazmaier Award

Daryl Watts joined a small group of players who have been a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award four times.

University of Wisconsin linemate Casey O'Brien was named to the list of 10 for the first time, becoming the 19th Badgers player to get that recognition.

They were among the players revealed Thursday as candidates for the award honoring the top player in Division I women's hockey.

Watts, the 2018 winner as a freshman at Boston College, joined Minnesota Duluth forward Élizabeth Giguère and Northeastern forward Alina Mueller in becoming a member of the four-time finalist club this year. The earlier entries were Harvard's Angela Ruggiero, Minnesota's Hannah Brandt, Minnesota Duluth's Maria Rooth and Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta.

Watts, who is second nationally this season with 27 goals and 56 points, is chasing Agosta's NCAA career scoring record. She has 296 points, seven behind the mark.

Two other players have been part of the top 10 chosen by coaches three times while at UW: Hilary Knight and Annie Pankowski. Watts was part of the top three last year and was in the top 10 in 2020.

O'Brien led the country in scoring for most of the first half of the season. She has 26 goals and 54 points as center of the Badgers' top line with Watts and Makenna Webster.

The other players selected by coaches to be in the top 10 are: Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel, the 2021 winner; Northeastern defender Skylar Fontaine; Minnesota forward Taylor Heise; Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes; Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques and Vermont forward Theresa Schafzahl.

A 13-person selection committee will vote on the winner and the top three are scheduled to be unveiled on March 17. The award will be presented on March 26.

Five Badgers players have won the Patty Kazmaier Award: forward Sara Bauer in 2006, goalie Jessie Vetter in 2009, forward Meghan Duggan in 2011, forward Brianna Decker in 2012 and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.

