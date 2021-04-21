The Montreal Canadiens called up Wisconsin Badgers star Cole Caufield. Why hasn't he made his debut yet?

Cole Caufield is stuck.

The Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is traveling and practicing with the Montreal Canadiens as part of the five-player taxi squad.

The Canadiens have a growing need for some offensive spark with right wing Brendan Gallagher injured. They've scored only 12 goals in eight games without Gallagher.

Enter Caufield, the leading NCAA goal-scorer this season, for his NHL debut after a productive start in the American Hockey League? Not so fast, but the decision has more to do with business than hockey.

Here's why Caufield is caught between playing for the Canadiens and skating in the AHL.

The salary cap

Caufield scored twice and was the first star in his pro debut for the AHL's Laval Rocket on April 9, the same night he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA men's hockey.