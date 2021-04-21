 Skip to main content
The Montreal Canadiens called up Wisconsin Badgers star Cole Caufield. Why hasn't he made his debut yet?
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Cole Caufield, center right, smiles after being chosen by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the 2019 NHL draft.

 JONATHAN HAYWARD, CANADIAN PRESS ARCHIVES

Cole Caufield is stuck.

The Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is traveling and practicing with the Montreal Canadiens as part of the five-player taxi squad.

The Canadiens have a growing need for some offensive spark with right wing Brendan Gallagher injured. They've scored only 12 goals in eight games without Gallagher.

Enter Caufield, the leading NCAA goal-scorer this season, for his NHL debut after a productive start in the American Hockey League? Not so fast, but the decision has more to do with business than hockey.

A look at former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players who have appeared in an NHL game during the 2020-21 season through April 18.

Here's why Caufield is caught between playing for the Canadiens and skating in the AHL.

The salary cap

Caufield scored twice and was the first star in his pro debut for the AHL's Laval Rocket on April 9, the same night he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA men's hockey.

The right wing from Stevens Point added another goal a day later. So when he was added to the Canadiens' taxi squad last Friday, some Montreal fans saw it as a hopeful sign that the team's top prospect was about to get a chance with the big club.

Even if the Canadiens wanted to make it happen, their hands were tied by their salary cap situation. They didn't have the cap space to add Caufield's entry-level hit.

Coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters that the only way Caufield would fit under the cap was if there was an injury.

A limit on recalls

Goaltender Carey Price suffered a concussion in Montreal's game at Edmonton on Monday but that wasn't the injury opening for Caufield.

NHL teams are limited to four player recalls from the minors after the trade deadline. The Canadiens have used three and are being conservative with the fourth.

Injury replacements fall into a different category but they have to be a player from the same position. In other words, a forward can't replace an injured goalie.

Missing Laval games, too

Caufield went with the Canadiens this week on a five-game road trip to Edmonton and Calgary. He has played only the two games with Laval since the Badgers' season ended March 26 and signed with Montreal a day later.

Laval had two games canceled this week because of COVID-19 issues with its opponent so it looked like Caufield wasn't going to be missing much by staying with the Canadiens' practice group. But another schedule change added two AHL games; Caufield won't play in those if he's still with the taxi squad in Alberta.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

