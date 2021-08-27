The Big Ten gave the Badgers men's hockey team 2 big tests to start the 2021-22 conference schedule

The Big Ten Conference schedulers delivered a whopper of an opening to the 2021-22 league season for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
The full schedule isn't due to be released until Monday morning, but sources said the defending regular-season champion Badgers will face Michigan on the road and Minnesota at home in their first two Big Ten series.
UW is scheduled to face the Wolverines on Oct. 29 and 30, with the series against the Golden Gophers on Nov. 5 and 6.
Michigan has a once-in-a-generation collection of talent led by the top two picks in this year's NHL draft, defenseman Owen Power and forward Matty Beniers. The Wolverines are expected to be the first NCAA hockey team with seven first-round selections on its roster.
Minnesota finished just behind UW in the Big Ten standings last season and beat the Badgers in the playoff championship game. The Gophers have a good mix of scoring returning along with fifth-year goalie Jack LaFontaine, last season's Mike Richter Award winner as the top player at his position.
UW will be challenged to return to its 2020-21 level after losing its top four scorers — Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield, top 10 finalist Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce. They combined to score 65 of the team's 118 goals last season.
But it'll get an early read on where it stands among the teams expected to be at the top of the race for the Big Ten title right after it faces the defending NCAA runner-up.
UW closes three weekends of nonconference series to open the season with a pair of games at St. Cloud State on Oct. 22 and 23. The season begins at home against Michigan Tech (Oct. 8-9) and Army West Point (Oct. 15-16).
A home series against Clarkson (Nov. 26-27) and the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee (Dec. 28-29) also are on the nonconference schedule that was announced previously.
The USA Hockey National Team Development Program's under-18 team is scheduled for an exhibition against the Badgers on Dec. 3 at the Kohl Center.