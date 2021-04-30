Tarek Baker wasn't in a hurry to leave the Badgers men's hockey team. Now he's the captain.

Inamoto and Ess were fifth- and seventh-round NHL draft picks of Florida and Chicago, respectively. Baker was a free agent who has been to NHL development camps in previous offseasons.

Baker, 24, was the Badgers' third-line center and part of the second power-play unit last season, when he had three goals and 12 points in 27 games. He missed four contests because of COVID-19 protocols.

He was an alternate captain in the player leadership group led by Ty Emberson that was lauded for installing a more positive culture. Ahcan said UW players voting Baker captain was a "no-brainer."

"I just think that he does all the right things on and off the ice, and that's what our team needs right now," Ahcan said.

Thursday was a big day for Baker academically, too: He finished his final presentation for a Life Sciences Communication degree. He said he'll apply to enter the graduate program in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.

On the ice, he'll be a valuable presence as a veteran center after the departures of Pelton-Byce and Dylan Holloway.