Tarek Baker finds energy for breakaway goal to give Badgers men's hockey team a sweep of Army

Moe raised up from his crouch to use his helmet for a save on John Keranen with just over a minute remaining. ("A little soccer goalie there maybe," he said.) He flashed out his right hand to snare a Colin Bilek chance off a faceoff with less than 40 seconds left.

He was nearly caught out of his net in the third period after playing the puck into a turnover behind the cage but Chris Konin's centering feed from the right corner didn't find a stick.

Friday was "a good bounce-back game," said Moe, who didn't make it through his first start for the team last Saturday against Michigan Tech. "That's a huge thing for goalies to come back and be able to turn it around after a game where you give up four and get yanked in the second. Big confidence booster and it feels like I'm back on track."

So, too, do the Badgers (2-2). They were in the dumps after a pair of home losses on the opening weekend but more energized by both the victories against Army (0-4-1) and the work they had to do to make them happen.

"Hockey is a game of finding ways to have success," Granato said. "Right now for us it's understanding that we're going to have to play stingy defensively and we're going to have to continue to focus on finding ways to contribute and score when we need to."

