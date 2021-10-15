Tarek Baker finds energy for breakaway goal to give Badgers men's hockey team a sweep of Army

Tarek Baker pumped his legs, not knowing how much was left in them.
Two Army players collided near the blue line and sent the puck out into the neutral zone. Baker, more than a minute into a penalty-killing shift, was overdue to get to the bench for a change.
When a breakaway with just over three minutes left in a tied game presents itself, however, there's no decision to make.
Baker, the Badgers captain, took off with the puck into open ice, willed by the roar of the Kohl Center crowd, and scored on the short-handed breakaway. His goal and a 1-0 victory gave UW a sweep of a non-conference series against the Black Knights.
"The fans cheering and the student section and everybody getting up on their feet just gave me a little extra adrenaline boost," Baker said. "I was tired but when you've got that much open ice, I figured I'd take the chance and let it go."
He didn't try to make a move on Army goaltender Gavin Abric, instead firing a shot into the low left corner with 3 minutes remaining.
"Thank God I scored because I was pretty tired and getting back to the bench would have been a really big grind," Baker said.
A game that the Badgers dominated through two periods turned around in the third, especially late. Army recorded 12 of the 13 shot attempts in the final four minutes; UW's only try was Baker's goal.
The Badgers won a 1-0 game for the first time since Jan. 18, 2013, against Miami. It might not be the last time this season they have to do it given their difficulties converting on scoring chances.
"We want to put ourselves in positions like this where we don't have to score six or seven goals to win a game," UW coach Tony Granato said. "A 0-0 college hockey game was a heck of a game."
Abric, a Hayward native, was a wall other than on Baker's breakaway. UW had 30 more shot attempts than Army over the first two periods but didn't solve the netminder.
Army wasn't credited with a shot on goal for 26 minutes over parts of the first and second periods. UW had bunches.
Abric turned away a mid-air redirection by UW's Max Johnson in the first period and he later scrambled to cover the right post as Roman Ahcan tried to tuck the puck there.
Owen Lindmark couldn't get the puck to settle down on a second-period breakaway and Abric made a comfortable save. Johnson's turnaround shot hit the left post.
Abric make a stellar glove save on Dominic Mersch in front of the net early in the third period, causing the UW forward to throw his head in the air.
Scoring is at a premium for UW, which made it all the more important that goaltender Jared Moe was on top of his game. He got some help on the late penalty kill after Mathieu De St. Phalle was called for slashing with 4:18 remaining; Daniel Laatsch blocked two shots and Anthony Kehrer got in the way of another.
Moe raised up from his crouch to use his helmet for a save on John Keranen with just over a minute remaining. ("A little soccer goalie there maybe," he said.) He flashed out his right hand to snare a Colin Bilek chance off a faceoff with less than 40 seconds left.
He was nearly caught out of his net in the third period after playing the puck into a turnover behind the cage but Chris Konin's centering feed from the right corner didn't find a stick.
Friday was "a good bounce-back game," said Moe, who didn't make it through his first start for the team last Saturday against Michigan Tech. "That's a huge thing for goalies to come back and be able to turn it around after a game where you give up four and get yanked in the second. Big confidence booster and it feels like I'm back on track."
So, too, do the Badgers (2-2). They were in the dumps after a pair of home losses on the opening weekend but more energized by both the victories against Army (0-4-1) and the work they had to do to make them happen.
"Hockey is a game of finding ways to have success," Granato said. "Right now for us it's understanding that we're going to have to play stingy defensively and we're going to have to continue to focus on finding ways to contribute and score when we need to."