 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweep keeps Badgers atop women's hockey rankings
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Sweep keeps Badgers atop women's hockey rankings

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed atop the USCHO.com poll Monday after opening the season with a pair of resounding victories.

The Badgers were first on 14 of 15 ballots, with No. 2 Northeastern being top choice on the other.

UW swept Lindenwood on the road with an 8-1 victory on Friday and a 10-0 triumph on Saturday. Sophomore center Casey O'Brien scored six times, four of them in the second game.

Ohio State stayed at No. 3 after a home sweep of Division I and Western Collegiate Hockey Association newcomer St. Thomas.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defender Grace Bowlby discusses the offseason and the transition to another run at a national championship.

Here's the full rankings:

1. Wisconsin

2. Northeastern

3. Ohio State

4. Colgate

4. Minnesota

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Boston College

8. Cornell

9. Princeton

10. Quinnipiac

The Badgers play at Merrimack (0-2) on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors lost two home games against Minnesota State last week.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics