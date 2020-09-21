Swedish pro team reportedly pursuing Badgers' Cole Caufield for earlier chance to play

Progress toward a revised schedule for the NCAA men’s hockey season has continued, aided by big movements last week for football and basketball.
For the University of Wisconsin, however, there are new whispers about whether last season’s leading scorer will be with the team when the 2020-21 campaign begins.
Swedish site HockeyNews.se reported Rögle of the country’s top division was pursuing a signing of right wing Cole Caufield. The Swedish Hockey League regular season began Saturday.
A first-round draft pick of Montreal in the 2019 NHL draft, Caufield said in March he would return for a second season with the Badgers. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said then he supported the move, but that was before the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay to the Oct. 3 start of the NCAA men’s hockey season.
In the days after NCAA hockey conferences confirmed on Sept. 10 the season wouldn’t start on time, Bergevin told Montreal French language newspaper La Presse the ideal situation for Caufield was to play in Europe to fill the time until North American leagues begin the 2020-21 schedule with meaningful action.
Badgers coach Tony Granato said he hasn’t heard that from Bergevin. Caufield is still in school and working out with the Badgers. Any signing with a pro team would eliminate Caufield’s NCAA eligibility.
“Obviously, we want Cole here,” Granato said. “It’s Cole’s decision on where Cole wants to be. We’re getting ready for our season. We know we’re going to play. We’re just trying to finalize our schedule. But we’re pretty confident we’re getting a full season in.”
Caufield declined an interview request made Monday through UW.
While no date has been set so far for the college schedule to start, some coaches and administrators have sought to follow basketball’s lead into a delayed winter sports season. Last week, the NCAA approved a Nov. 25 opening for basketball but no updated schedules have been released.
That followed news that the Big Ten Conference football season was back on, starting Oct. 23.
Addressing football and basketball were seen as precursors to hockey getting its turn for a season plan.
Building a new hockey schedule has layers of complexities but one of the foremost is uncertainty whether the NCAA tournament, scheduled to start the last weekend in March, will be pushed back. If not, the season will be compressed.
“We’re trying to get a full Big Ten schedule in there,” Granato said. “We’re trying to get additional games in there. And we’ve got to make it work for everybody.”
Pro teams are interested observers on whether college teams will be able to play something close to their full season. The Canadiens seem less than enthused about one of their top prospects missing a few months of development while college hockey plans for a pandemic season.
With the start of the 2020-21 season delayed at almost all North American levels — until November, December or January for most — European pro leagues have become a playing opportunity.
Caufield led the Big Ten in scoring en route to the league’s Freshman of the Year award and a spot on the first team last season. In an interview with The Athletic, he said he wasn’t interested in playing major junior hockey before elevating to the NHL.
“He made the commitment to come back here this year and he was assuming we’re going to have a full year,” Granato said. “I think that’s the way it’s going to be. So I’m hoping that that’s the feeling that he still has.”
