Swedish pro team reportedly pursuing Badgers' Cole Caufield for earlier chance to play

Building a new hockey schedule has layers of complexities but one of the foremost is uncertainty whether the NCAA tournament, scheduled to start the last weekend in March, will be pushed back. If not, the season will be compressed.

“We’re trying to get a full Big Ten schedule in there,” Granato said. “We’re trying to get additional games in there. And we’ve got to make it work for everybody.”

Pro teams are interested observers on whether college teams will be able to play something close to their full season. The Canadiens seem less than enthused about one of their top prospects missing a few months of development while college hockey plans for a pandemic season.