Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX WILL QUICKLY OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY EVENING, TAPERING OFF OR ENDING BY SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY. PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WON'T BE ESPECIALLY HIGH, BUT IT IS THE LIKELIHOOD OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET THAT RAISES CONCERN FOR A HAZARDOUS IMPACT TO MOTORISTS TUESDAY NIGHT, POSSIBLY STRETCHING INTO THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/10 OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 20S TUESDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED. SLEET AND SNOW IS THE MAIN CONCERN WEST OF MADISON, WHILE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET EXPECTED TO THE EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. THE FREEZING RAIN COULD RESULT IN ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/10 OF AN INCH, ESPECIALLY ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&