Sun Devils 8, Badgers 5: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Arizona State

Road-weary Arizona State got two goals from Demetrios Koumontzis and Willie Knierim and took control with a three-goal second period in an 8-5 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Owen Lindmark scored twice for the Badgers.

No. 2: James Sanchez had a goal and two assists for Arizona State.

No. 1: Koumontzis' first goal tied the game and his second gave the Sun Devils a two-goal lead.

Up next

The Badgers host the Sun Devils at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

After six Big Ten games to start the season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team steps out of conference play to open a series against Arizona State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).