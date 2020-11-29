 Skip to main content
Sun Devils 3, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Arizona State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals as Arizona State's fourth line helped the Sun Devils to a 3-1 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Sunday, handing the Badgers just their third non-conference home sweep in the last 12 seasons.

Three stars

No. 3: Sun Devils fourth-line center Benji Eckerle had an assist and was plus-3.

No. 2: Arizona State goaltender Evan DeBrouwer made 28 saves.

No. 1: Murray scored the second and third goals for the Sun Devils.

Up next

The Badgers play at Ohio State on Thursday and Friday.

Pregame

It's another short bench for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it looks for a split of a non-conference series against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1070 AM).

Forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are out again because of COVID-19 protocols, per sources. The Badgers have the same nine forwards and eight defensemen dressed as they did in Saturday's 8-5 loss.

In its last 10 games after opening a series by allowing eight goals or more, dating to December 1994, UW is 4-5-1.

Badgers (4-3)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Roman Ahcan, F Tarek Baker, F Dylan Holloway, F Dominick Mersch, F Ty Pelton-Byce.

Sun Devils (1-3-1)

Forwards

Chris Grando - James Sanchez - Ryan O'Reilly

PJ Marrocco - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe

Matthew Kopperud - Jordan Sandhu - Demetrios Koumontzis

Jax Murray - Benji Eckerle - Willie Knierim

Defensemen

Jacob Semik - Jacob Wilson

Jarrod Gourley - Jack Judson

Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey

Goaltenders

Evan DeBrouwer

Cole Brady

Justin Robbins

Officials

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Dan Cohen.

