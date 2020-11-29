Sun Devils 3, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Arizona State

Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals as Arizona State's fourth line helped the Sun Devils to a 3-1 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Sunday, handing the Badgers just their third non-conference home sweep in the last 12 seasons.

Three stars

No. 3: Sun Devils fourth-line center Benji Eckerle had an assist and was plus-3.

No. 2: Arizona State goaltender Evan DeBrouwer made 28 saves.

No. 1: Murray scored the second and third goals for the Sun Devils.

Up next

The Badgers play at Ohio State on Thursday and Friday.

Pregame

It's another short bench for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it looks for a split of a non-conference series against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1070 AM).