Sun Devils 3, Badgers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Arizona State

Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals as Arizona State's fourth line helped the Sun Devils to a 3-1 victory over the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Sunday, handing the Badgers just their third non-conference home sweep in the last 12 seasons.
Three stars
No. 3: Sun Devils fourth-line center Benji Eckerle had an assist and was plus-3.
No. 2: Arizona State goaltender Evan DeBrouwer made 28 saves.
No. 1: Murray scored the second and third goals for the Sun Devils.
Up next
The Badgers play at Ohio State on Thursday and Friday.
Pregame
It's another short bench for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it looks for a split of a non-conference series against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1070 AM).
Forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce are out again because of COVID-19 protocols, per sources. The Badgers have the same nine forwards and eight defensemen dressed as they did in Saturday's 8-5 loss.
In its last 10 games after opening a series by allowing eight goals or more, dating to December 1994, UW is 4-5-1.
Badgers (4-3)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Roman Ahcan, F Tarek Baker, F Dylan Holloway, F Dominick Mersch, F Ty Pelton-Byce.
Sun Devils (1-3-1)
Forwards
Chris Grando - James Sanchez - Ryan O'Reilly
PJ Marrocco - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Kopperud - Jordan Sandhu - Demetrios Koumontzis
Jax Murray - Benji Eckerle - Willie Knierim
Defensemen
Jacob Semik - Jacob Wilson
Jarrod Gourley - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey
Goaltenders
Evan DeBrouwer
Cole Brady
Justin Robbins
Officials
Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech.
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Dan Cohen.
