Success on challenging road swing gives Badgers men's hockey team a boost for stretch run

The trouble with labeling one stretch of a season as all-important while the campaign is ongoing is it’s impossible to know what’s around the corner.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team made a positive impression through what was, by quality of opponent and all four games being on the road, its most challenging two-week stretch.
Winning three games against top-10 foes Minnesota and Michigan served notice that the Badgers can’t be overlooked in the national picture in the back half of February as they had been in five of the past six seasons.
“We knew they were against two top teams and we took the challenge head on,” forward Dominick Mersch said after Sunday’s 3-2 victory at Michigan, which followed a 5-1 loss the day before. “We did everything we needed to do. Obviously, (Saturday) night wasn’t great, but we bounced back. Three out of four on the road against two top teams, we’ll take that a majority of the time.”
Playing top-10 teams in four straight road games had been a recipe for disaster for the Badgers until last weekend. In the 23 previous seasons of the USCHO.com poll, they were tasked with that challenge three times and went a combined 1-10-1.
Before they left Ann Arbor and before they became a top-five team on Monday for the first time in the second half of a season since March 2014, the Badgers already were talking about how the next challenge would continue to define them.
No. 5 UW hosts Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday as it enters the final three weekends of its regular season just two points out of first place in the Big Ten Conference.
“The last two weekends definitely set a lot of momentum,” Mersch said. “Now we get back home against Notre Dame and we have to carry that through next weekend and keep it rolling. Everyone’s starting to pitch in and everyone’s doing their job, playing their role. So I think we need to recognize that and keep it rolling when we get home against Notre Dame.”
In going 9-3 since the December break, the Badgers have avoided the wild swings of results that have touched Big Ten teams in recent weeks.
First-place Minnesota lost two games at home to Notre Dame, then won four straight by a combined 30-4, then was swept by UW at home by a total of 12-2, then won two 3-0 contests at Notre Dame last weekend.
The Fighting Irish lost three in a row after their sweep at Minnesota, then won three in a row before crashing back down again against the Gophers.
If the race for the Big Ten title comes down to the Gophers and the Badgers, UW needs to win one more game than its rival over the final six contests to claim its first regular-season championship since 2000.
“I think we’re playing really well right now and I think there’s more to come,” said center Dylan Holloway, who has an NCAA-best 23 points in 12 games in 2021. “I think we’re still learning and I think we’re just going to be better as the season progresses here.”
Next level calling Caufield
Leading scorer Cole Caufield said it was his goal to make it to the pro level after his sophomore season. It sounds like the Montreal Canadiens, who picked him 15th overall in the 2019 draft, are on board.
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Monday he expects Caufield to turn pro after the UW season is over.
“He has progressed a lot in the last year,” Bergevin said of the team’s top prospect. “But it’s too early to tell you exactly what the plans are.”
A 14-day quarantine on entry to Canada because of the coronavirus could delay the transition, Bergevin said. And it’s unclear whether Caufield would go directly to the NHL or make a stop in the American Hockey League.
Caufield leads NCAA men’s hockey with 17 goals and 33 points in 22 games. Badgers coach Tony Granato said he isn’t concerned about Caufield getting ahead of himself with up to eight weeks left in the college season.
“I don’t know exactly where he’s at (with a decision) but I know where his commitment is for the next couple months,” Granato said. “It’s going to be with us. He’s gone through the wall for us.”
From the infirmary
Defenseman Mike Vorlicky, who has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, was in full practice Tuesday. Granato said the sophomore should be available to play against Notre Dame.
