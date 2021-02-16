Success on challenging road swing gives Badgers men's hockey team a boost for stretch run

No. 5 UW hosts Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday as it enters the final three weekends of its regular season just two points out of first place in the Big Ten Conference.

“The last two weekends definitely set a lot of momentum,” Mersch said. “Now we get back home against Notre Dame and we have to carry that through next weekend and keep it rolling. Everyone’s starting to pitch in and everyone’s doing their job, playing their role. So I think we need to recognize that and keep it rolling when we get home against Notre Dame.”

In going 9-3 since the December break, the Badgers have avoided the wild swings of results that have touched Big Ten teams in recent weeks.

First-place Minnesota lost two games at home to Notre Dame, then won four straight by a combined 30-4, then was swept by UW at home by a total of 12-2, then won two 3-0 contests at Notre Dame last weekend.

The Fighting Irish lost three in a row after their sweep at Minnesota, then won three in a row before crashing back down again against the Gophers.

If the race for the Big Ten title comes down to the Gophers and the Badgers, UW needs to win one more game than its rival over the final six contests to claim its first regular-season championship since 2000.