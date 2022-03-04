'Stakes are high' as Wisconsin, Ohio State women's hockey teams meet again in playoffs

Repetition breeds familiarity and familiarity breeds contempt.
So it has gone lately with the University of Wisconsin and Ohio State women's hockey teams, which will meet again in a playoff scenario Saturday.
The Badgers overcame the Buckeyes to win a 2019 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal game en route to the title. Ohio State won the 2020 championship game in overtime before UW returned the favor in 2021 then added a Frozen Four semifinal victory 11 days later last March.
It's a WCHA semifinal again this time between the teams, which have had enough opportunities to develop animus. Badgers leading scorer and fifth-year forward Daryl Watts said last month that the sides "don't like each other very much," and that was before the Buckeyes dropped 5-1 and 2-1 victories on UW to close the regular season.
Badgers players weren't made available this week to comment on how those results have impacted a rivalry that already was intense. UW coach Mark Johnson chose an appreciative tone when asked what has made the second-ranked Buckeyes challenging for his team to play.
They're a veteran group, he said, that understands how to be in championship position.
"I think the one thing they've done really well this year is they've been consistent," Johnson said. "They were good at the beginning of the year. They were good in the middle part, and they certainly are playing well right now."
The fourth-ranked Badgers are 12-9-3 against the Buckeyes since the start of the 2017-18 season, but Ohio State has dealt some heavy blows. A pair of ties on the final regular-season weekend in 2019 kept UW from winning the WCHA regular-season championship.
There then was the sweep in Columbus on Feb. 18 and 19, which gave the Buckeyes second place in the WCHA standings and the designation as the home team for Saturday's game.
"The biggest difference is it's a playoff game, so the winning team on Saturday gets an opportunity to play for a championship on Sunday," Johnson said. "So the stakes are high. And hopefully we're able to do some things in Saturday's game that maybe we didn't do as well down in Columbus."
Faceoffs are one of the key areas the Badgers need to improve, he said. Ohio State won 59% of them in the February series.
Taking care of the puck when the Buckeyes pressure is another. UW wasn't able to play enough in Ohio State's end of the ice because it too often couldn't get out of its own.
Goalie Kennedy Blair got pulled from the first game after allowing five goals on 20 shots in the first two periods. She returned to form last weekend in the Badgers' first-round playoff sweep of Bemidji State, albeit with a decreased workload.
"In any playoff series or short series or one-game situations, a goaltender can win the game for you," Johnson said. "I think she's in a good space. ...
"To me, the big thing is to go and play free. Go out not worrying about making mistakes, not worrying about letting the puck in. It's my ability to enjoy the moment, stay in the present and try to play that 60 minutes as well as you can."
UW (25-6-4) didn't have forward Maddi Wheeler in the lineup in its last meetings with Ohio State (27-6) because of a lower-body injury. She returned last week and played more than expected, boosted by a goal and an assist in the 2-1 series-opening victory.
"Having another forward ... helps us out in a lot of different ways," Johnson said. "And obviously the way she played Friday night and then again Saturday, blocking shots, she's a good, competitive kid, understands the game and helped us win two games this past weekend."
The Final Faceoff in Minneapolis, which starts with No. 1 Minnesota playing No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, features six of the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award. UW has Daryl Watts and Casey O'Brien, Duluth has Élizabeth Giguère and Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota has WCHA player of the year Taylor Heise and Ohio State has top defender Sophie Jaques.
Johnson said the level of competitiveness in the WCHA is higher than it has been in any of the 19 seasons he has coached the Badgers.
"I think any of these four teams could win the national tournament," he said.
