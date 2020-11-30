 Skip to main content
Split weeks by Badgers hockey teams provide no movement in national rankings
UW HOCKEY

Split weeks by Badgers hockey teams provide no movement in national rankings

There was no change in the rankings for the University of Wisconsin hockey teams Monday after both the men and the women split their games last week.

The Badgers women's team is No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll after a loss and a victory at No. 4 Ohio State.

The men's team stayed 14th in the USCHO rankings after sweeping Penn State but being defeated twice by Arizona State since the last poll came out.

After a 3-2 loss and a 5-0 victory in its season opening series, the women's team (1-1) plays Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Minnesota.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Wisconsin (6)

2. Northeastern (6)

3. Minnesota (3)

4. Ohio State

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Clarkson

8. Boston University

9. Providence

10. Boston College

The Badgers men's team (4-4) is due to play Thursday and Friday at No. 13 Ohio State.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. North Dakota (22)

2. Boston College (16)

3. Minnesota Duluth

4. Denver

5. Minnesota (1)

6. Minnesota State (1)

7. Michigan

8. Massachusetts

9. Clarkson

10. UMass Lowell

11. Quinnipiac

12. Providence

13. Ohio State

14. Wisconsin

15. Northeastern

16. Notre Dame

17. Western Michigan

18. Bowling Green

19. Bemidji State

20. Arizona State

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

