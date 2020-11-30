Split weeks by Badgers hockey teams provide no movement in national rankings

There was no change in the rankings for the University of Wisconsin hockey teams Monday after both the men and the women split their games last week.

The Badgers women's team is No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll after a loss and a victory at No. 4 Ohio State.

The men's team stayed 14th in the USCHO rankings after sweeping Penn State but being defeated twice by Arizona State since the last poll came out.

After a 3-2 loss and a 5-0 victory in its season opening series, the women's team (1-1) plays Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Minnesota.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Wisconsin (6)

2. Northeastern (6)

3. Minnesota (3)

4. Ohio State

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Clarkson

8. Boston University

9. Providence

10. Boston College