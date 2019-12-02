Despite being under .500 for a second straight week, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stayed in the national top 20.
The Badgers remained at No. 19 in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll on Monday after a series split with unranked Michigan at the Kohl Center.
UW, however, fell to 30th in the PairWise Rankings with Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Wolverines. The PairWise mimics the NCAA tournament selection process for at-large teams.
The Badgers were the last of four Big Ten Conference teams in the rankings. Penn State was sixth, Ohio State seventh and Notre Dame ninth.
UW (7-8-1) plays its final series of 2019 on Friday and Saturday at Michigan State, which was 20th last week but fell out of the rankings after being swept at Ohio State.
Minnesota State was No. 1 for the fourth straight week.