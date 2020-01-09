Speed a big part of Jack Gorniak's game, but scoring has been slow to develop for Wisconsin Badgers sophomore

Gorniak has taken his own road to NCAA hockey, starting from that memory-filled barn where he helped West Salem/Bangor earn its first two WIAA state tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Now, he's trying to develop the finer points of his game with the Badgers, building on a base of some of the quickest feet on the team.

Speed hasn't been enough, however, to get Gorniak into the scoring much this season. At the same time, he has been in competition just for a spot in the lineup.

That continues into the second half, which opens Friday against No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center. The Badgers slumped to the finish line in the first half, and Gorniak had only one assist over the last five weeks after scoring his only goal on Nov. 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

He sat out four times as a healthy scratch during that span.

"You're going to experience it sometime in your career, no matter where you play," Gorniak said. "So it's all about just using it the right way — using it as a learning experience. Not hanging your head and just knowing you've got to go to practice and keep working hard and get out there to benefit the team."

It was bad luck — or maybe bad timing — for Gorniak that his best game of the season to date was one that didn't count.