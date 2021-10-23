Special teams collapse again as Badgers men's hockey team gets swept by No. 3 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The penalty kill has been leaky for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team early this season. The power play has produced next to nothing.
Both were negative factors again Saturday, and when the Badgers aren’t finishing many scoring chances at even strength, that combination is a killer.
Third-ranked St. Cloud State completed a two-game non-conference sweep at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center with two power-play goals and a short-handed score in a 4-1 victory.
The Badgers played a serviceable-but-not-spectacular series at 5-on-5. The special teams were poor and erased any chance UW had to take something from the trip.
“We’re working almost too hard sometimes,” Badgers senior forward Dominick Mersch said. “It comes down to staying under control.”
Three strikes went against the Badgers in the second period, all on special teams.
A Zach Urdahl tripping penalty became a Kevin Fitzgerald power-play goal. A Brayden Morrison hooking infraction turned into an Easton Brodzinski score with a player advantage.
In between, St. Cloud State produced a short-handed 2-on-0 breakaway after Micah Miller deflected a pass out to UW’s Mathieu De St. Phalle at the point and the forward couldn’t handle the puck. Miller finished off an exquisite give-and-go with Fitzgerald.
Numbers haven’t been pretty for UW (2-4) this season. The team has scored only five even-strength goals through six games, not counting two empty-net goals last week against Army. Its power play is 1-for-20 after going 0-for-9 in two games against the Huskies (6-2).
The most damning statistic of the weekend, however, was the Badgers successfully killing only three of eight Huskies power plays. It was only the seventh time since the start of the 1999-2000 season that the Badgers have conceded six special-teams goals in a two-game span.
UW’s 57.9% penalty kill rate is among the worst in the country and confidence is waning for its members, Badgers coach Tony Granato said. They’ve been caught flat-footed at times and have been too aggressive at others.
“When it doesn’t start well for you and something goes in your net, then you try harder and now you’re seeing guys trying to do two or three things instead of just doing their thing,” Granato said.
Fitzgerald scored from close range 3:13 into the second period after UW penalty killers got tied up. Brodzinski made it 3-0 later in the frame by poking in a loose puck after Jared Moe made the initial save on Veeti Miettinen’s one-timer.
“It’s just small, little mistakes,” said Owen Lindmark, one of the Badgers’ primary penalty killers. “The most important thing is learning from those mistakes and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”
On Saturday, UW’s shots were mainly from the perimeter; only 22 of its 47 shot attempts came from the quality scoring area in front of the net.
Corson Ceulemans had perhaps UW’s first great chance of the game six minutes into the third period but St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor kicked out his right pad to turn away the defenseman’s attempt to tuck the puck around him.
Castor, a junior who made his first appearance of the season, also stopped Anthony Kehrer and Liam Malmquist on good looks midway through the final period. He turned away a career-high 31 shots, allowing only Dominick Mersch’s short-handed goal in the third.
Mersch finished off a feed from Jack Gorniak on a 2-on-1 rush to end Castor’s bid for his first collegiate shutout. Mersch became the first Badgers player to reach two goals this season.
With a trip to No. 1 Michigan for the opening series of the Big Ten schedule on the horizon, UW has to avoid frustration setting in and impacting future outcomes.
“If you don’t get results, you think, OK, we’ve got to change,” Granato said. “We have to stay the same. When we play a certain way we have a chance to be successful. We’re not scoring goals easy. We’re not executing on power play or penalty kill. So we can’t let everything affect our 5-on-5 play.”
Wisconsin 0 0 1 — 1
St. Cloud State 0 3 1 — 4
First period penalties: Krannila, SC, 11:32; Krannila, SC, 18:41.
Second period: SC — Fitzgerald 4 (Donohue, Krannila), 3:13 (pp); Miller 2 (Fitzgerald), 5:47 (sh); Brodzinski 4 (Miettinen, Walker), 12:49 (pp). Penalties: Urdahl, W, 2:05; Trejbal, SC, 3:47; Krannila, SC, 6:45; R. Donovan, W, 6:45; R. Donovan, W, 8:49; Morrison, W, 12:31; Ziemer, SC, 15:01.
Third period: W — Mersch 2 (Gorniak, Peltonen), 12:17 (sh). SC — Walker 4, 19:37 (en). Penalties: Baker, W, 1:00; Ahcan, W, 10:49.
Saves: W (Moe 10-9-14) 33; SC (Castor 9-11-11) 31. Power plays: W 0-for-4; SC 2-for-5. Att. — 4,165.