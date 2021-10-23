Special teams collapse again as Badgers men's hockey team gets swept by No. 3 St. Cloud State

Numbers haven’t been pretty for UW (2-4) this season. The team has scored only five even-strength goals through six games, not counting two empty-net goals last week against Army. Its power play is 1-for-20 after going 0-for-9 in two games against the Huskies (6-2).

The most damning statistic of the weekend, however, was the Badgers successfully killing only three of eight Huskies power plays. It was only the seventh time since the start of the 1999-2000 season that the Badgers have conceded six special-teams goals in a two-game span.

UW’s 57.9% penalty kill rate is among the worst in the country and confidence is waning for its members, Badgers coach Tony Granato said. They’ve been caught flat-footed at times and have been too aggressive at others.

“When it doesn’t start well for you and something goes in your net, then you try harder and now you’re seeing guys trying to do two or three things instead of just doing their thing,” Granato said.

Fitzgerald scored from close range 3:13 into the second period after UW penalty killers got tied up. Brodzinski made it 3-0 later in the frame by poking in a loose puck after Jared Moe made the initial save on Veeti Miettinen’s one-timer.