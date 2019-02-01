EAST LANSING, Mich. — Patrick Khodorenko scored twice for Michigan State, which got all four goals from its top line in a 4-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at Munn Ice Arena. Taro Hirose had a goal and two assists, and Mitchell Lewandowski had a goal and an assist for the Spartans.
Three stars
No. 3: Drew DeRidder made 27 saves for Michigan State.
No. 2: Taro Hirose helped his nation-leading point total with a goal and two assists.
No. 1: Patrick Khodorenko scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season.
Up next
The Badgers and the Spartans finish the series at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
It has been a rough road for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team since the last time it played Michigan State.
Entering Friday's game at Munn Ice Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM), the Badgers are 1-4-1 since closing the first half of their season with a sweep of the Spartans.
If UW wants to make a run at a high finish in the Big Ten Conference standings, it has to stock up on points in each of the last five weekends of the regular season.
After a strong finish against Minnesota last Saturday, Daniel Lebedeff gets the call in goal for the Badgers.
Badgers (9-11-4, 5-5-4-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Spartans (9-13-4, 5-8-3-2)
Forwards
Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski
Wojciech Stachowiak - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer
Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Zach Osburn
Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller
Butrus Ghafari
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
John Lethemon
Spencer Wright