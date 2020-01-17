You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spartans 4, Badgers 0: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 20 Michigan State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Spartans 4, Badgers 0: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 20 Michigan State

{{featured_button_text}}

Michigan State's John Lethemon made 39 saves for his second shutout of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in three games this season, and the Spartans took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 4-0 victory over the last-place Badgers on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Tommy Apap scored in the second period to give the Spartans the lead.

No. 2: Jerad Rosburg scored twice and added an assist.

No. 1: Lethemon gave the Badgers nothing to work with.

Up next

The Badgers host the Spartans at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its six regular defensemen for the opener of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 20 Michigan State on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1070 AM).

Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out with lower-body injuries and have been replaced by Jesper Peltonen (fourth game of the season) and Shay Donovan (first collegiate appearance). Forward Max Zimmer also is out with a lower-body injury.

The Badgers are winless in their last four games against the Spartans (0-3-1). UW hasn't had a longer drought since an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans from March 5, 1975, to Nov. 19, 1976.

Badgers (8-11-1, 3-8-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba

Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin

Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Nicolas Müller

Austin Kamer

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Cole Krygier

Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Officials

Referees: Ken Anderson, Cameron Lynch

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach, Sam Shikowsky

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics