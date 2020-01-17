Spartans 4, Badgers 0: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State's John Lethemon made 39 saves for his second shutout of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in three games this season, and the Spartans took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 4-0 victory over the last-place Badgers on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Tommy Apap scored in the second period to give the Spartans the lead.

No. 2: Jerad Rosburg scored twice and added an assist.

No. 1: Lethemon gave the Badgers nothing to work with.

Up next

The Badgers host the Spartans at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its six regular defensemen for the opener of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 20 Michigan State on Friday (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1070 AM).

Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out with lower-body injuries and have been replaced by Jesper Peltonen (fourth game of the season) and Shay Donovan (first collegiate appearance). Forward Max Zimmer also is out with a lower-body injury.