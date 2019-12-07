EAST LANSING, Mich. — Patrick Khodorenko scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into overtime as Michigan State completed a sweep of the No. 19 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-4 victory on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. The Badgers lost a 3-1 lead in the third period but rallied to tie with Wyatt Kalynuk's extra-attacker goal with 20.2 seconds left in regulation.
Three stars
No. 3: Mitchell Lewandowski scored twice for the Spartans, including the go-ahead goal in the third.
No. 2: Cole Caufield recorded his first multiple-goal game since opening the season with three straight.
No. 1: Khodorenko had two goals and an assist.
Up next
The Badgers play an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on Jan. 1 in Plymouth, Michigan.
Pregame
After a 3-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has made a bevy of changes to its lineup for Saturday's rematch at Munn Ice Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1070 AM).
All four forward lines have changed, although the 19th-ranked Badgers teased the top combination of Sean Dhooghe, Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield in the third period Friday.
Michigan native Jack Berry will start in place of Daniel Lebedeff in goal, and defenseman Jesper Peltonen will play instead of Josh Ess.
Saturday's game is the Badgers' last of 2019 and its final regular-season game until Jan. 10. UW will try to avoid spending that break in last place in the Big Ten Conference.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-9-1, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Sean Dhooghe - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Ryder Donovan
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Roman Ahcan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Owen Lindmark
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Spartans (7-7-1, 5-3-1-0)
Forwards
Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba
Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin
Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Wojciech Stachowiak - Adam Goodsir - Nicolas Muller
Jake Smith
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Christian Krygier
Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
John Lethemon
Drew DeRidder
Spencer Wright
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst
Linesmen: Joseph Hutek and Samuel Shikowsky