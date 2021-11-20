Spartans 5, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jeremy Davidson scored twice in a three-goal Michigan State third period that let the Spartans complete a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-2 victory on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena.
The Badgers rallied from a 2-0 deficit with second-period goals by Tarek Baker and Sam Stange but collapsed in the third to suffer a fifth straight loss.
Three stars
No. 3: Jesse Tucker scored and added two assists for Michigan State.
No. 2: Drew DeRidder made 48 saves for the Spartans.
No. 1: Davidson had the go-ahead goal on the power play and added a second for a 5-2 lead.
Three key plays
Just eight seconds after UW's Baker was called for tripping in the first period, Michigan State's Dennis Cesana fired a shot past Jared Moe's stick side from the top of the right circle for a 2-0 lead. Cesana first waited for Roman Ahcan to slide past on a block attempt after a shot fake.
Baker left the ice holding his left arm gingerly but was back on for the next faceoff in the second period, and he scored a power-play goal to cut UW's deficit to 2-1. Ahcan's shot from the slot went wide and caromed hard off the back boards to the right side of the net, where Baker slid it in.
Davidson made UW pay for a boarding penalty on Jack Gorniak with a power-play goal 2:31 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Mitchell Lewandowski slid the puck right to left through the Badgers penalty killers for a Davidson shot before Moe could slide over.
Up next
The Badgers play a non-conference series against Clarkson at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Pregame
Can the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stop the spiral for at least one night? That's on the line Saturday when the Badgers close a Big Ten series against Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena.
UW has lost four in a row. It hasn't been defeated five straight times since the second half of the 2019-20 season.
After losing 3-2 to the Spartans on Friday despite a 42-40 advantage in shots on goal, UW is 2-3 this season when outshooting opponents. Both wins came against Army; the Badgers also lost to Michigan Tech in the opener and Minnesota on Nov. 6.
UW is giving Jared Moe his first series of two starts since his freshman year at Minnesota, when he won and lost against Michigan State in Minneapolis on Feb. 7-8, 2020. This will be only the third time in his college career that he has started on consecutive nights.
Luke LaMaster is replacing Jesper Peltonen in the Badgers' defensive corps. Owen Lindmark is out of the lineup and Brayden Morrison is back in.
Badgers (4-9, 1-5-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Luke LaMaster - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Max Johnson (injured), F Owen Lindmark, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jesper Peltonen, D Shay Donovan.
Spartans (7-5-1, 2-3-0-0)
Forwards
Erik Middendorf - Josh Nodler - Griffin Loughran
Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly
Mitchell Lewandowski - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson
Adam Goodsir - Kristof Papp - Kyle Haskins
A.J. Hodges
Defensemen
Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis
David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Jon Mor
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.
Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Pat Richardson.