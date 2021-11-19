 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan State
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Spartans 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan State

  • 0

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Erik Middendorf scored twice for Michigan State, including a third-period strike that ended up as the winner in the Spartans' 3-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at Munn Ice Arena.

The Badgers' losing streak extended to four games after Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder made a glove save on Brock Caufield with 1:20 remaining and UW skating with an extra attacker.

Three stars

No. 3: Jack Gorniak scored UW's first goal and had another strong performance in creating chances.

No. 2: DeRidder made 33 of his 40 saves over the final two periods.

No. 1: Middendorf's power-play goal and third-period score pushed the Spartans over the top.

Three key plays

1. Middendorf found a pocket between UW forwards Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark on a first-period power play, and the Michigan State forward one-timed a shot through Jared Moe's pads after getting a pass from Josh Nodler. The goal, which put the Spartans ahead 1-0, was the sixth time in 13 games this season that UW allowed a goal on its first penalty kill of a game.

2. Gorniak, who fired wide of the net on a 2-on-1 rush earlier in the second period, scored a power-play goal with 33.3 seconds left to cut the Badgers' deficit to 2-1. It was UW's first goal in 156:52, since the first period of last Friday's loss at Notre Dame.

3. Michigan State's Griffin Loughran outraced Tyler Inamoto to negate an icing call in the third period, then beat Inamoto to push the puck out front for Middendorf to score his second of the game for a 3-1 lead with 7:07 remaining.

Up next

The Badgers and the Spartans close the two-game Big Ten series at 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no TV broadcast but the game will be available on the BigTenPlus.com subscription stream.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team seeks an elusive sixth straight victory against Michigan State when the teams meet at Munn Ice Arena on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have won five in a row against the Spartans five times, including all four games last season and the final meeting of the 2019-20 season. But UW has never won the next game.

Owen Lindmark's return to the Badgers lineup as the fourth-line center moves Ryder Donovan back to right wing. Lindmark has missed the first six Big Ten games because of a lower-body injury.

Corson Ceulemans is back in the defensive lineup after missing last week's losses at Notre Dame with a head injury. Defenseman Jake Martin is out for the series because of a non-COVID illness.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey defenseman Josh Ess talks about returning to play at Michigan State, where the Badgers won last year's Big Ten title, and keys the team is focusing on for games Friday and Saturday.

Badgers (4-8, 1-4-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist / Zach Urdahl

Caden Brown - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Max Johnson (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

Spartans (6-5-1, 1-3-0-0)

Forwards

Erik Middendorf - Josh Nodler - Griffin Loughran

Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly

Mitchell Lewandowski - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson

Adam Goodsir - Kristof Papp - Kyle Haskins

A.J. Hodges

Defensemen

Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis

David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Jon Mor

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, before the Badgers play at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Pat Richardson.

Spartans 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan State

Erik Middendorf scored twice for the Spartans, who opened a Big Ten series against the Badgers with a victory.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Erik Middendorf scored twice for Michigan State, including a third-period strike that ended up as the winner in the Spartans' 3-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at Munn Ice Arena.

The Badgers' losing streak extended to four games after Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder made a glove save on Brock Caufield with 1:20 remaining and UW skating with an extra attacker.

<h3>Three stars</h3>

<b>No. 3:</b> Jack Gorniak scored UW's first goal and had another strong performance in creating chances.

<b>No. 2:</b> DeRidder made 33 of his 40 saves over the final two periods.

<b>No. 1:</b> Middendorf's power-play goal and third-period score pushed the Spartans over the top.

<h3>Three key plays</h3>

1. Middendorf found a pocket between UW forwards Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark on a first-period power play, and the Michigan State forward one-timed a shot through Jared Moe's pads after getting a pass from Josh Nodler. The goal, which put the Spartans ahead 1-0, was the sixth time in 13 games this season that UW allowed a goal on its first penalty kill of a game.

2. Gorniak, who fired wide of the net on a 2-on-1 rush earlier in the second period, scored a power-play goal with 33.3 seconds left to cut the Badgers' deficit to 2-1. It was UW's first goal in 156:52, since the first period of last Friday's loss at Notre Dame.

3. Michigan State's Griffin Loughran outraced Tyler Inamoto to negate an icing call in the third period, then beat Inamoto to push the puck out front for Middendorf to score his second of the game for a 3-1 lead with 7:07 remaining.

<h3>Up next</h3>

The Badgers and the Spartans close the two-game Big Ten series at 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no TV broadcast but the game will be available on the BigTenPlus.com subscription stream.

<h3>Pregame</h3>

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics