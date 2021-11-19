Spartans 3, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Erik Middendorf scored twice for Michigan State, including a third-period strike that ended up as the winner in the Spartans' 3-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at Munn Ice Arena.
The Badgers' losing streak extended to four games after Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder made a glove save on Brock Caufield with 1:20 remaining and UW skating with an extra attacker.
Three stars
No. 3: Jack Gorniak scored UW's first goal and had another strong performance in creating chances.
No. 2: DeRidder made 33 of his 40 saves over the final two periods.
No. 1: Middendorf's power-play goal and third-period score pushed the Spartans over the top.
Three key plays
1. Middendorf found a pocket between UW forwards Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark on a first-period power play, and the Michigan State forward one-timed a shot through Jared Moe's pads after getting a pass from Josh Nodler. The goal, which put the Spartans ahead 1-0, was the sixth time in 13 games this season that UW allowed a goal on its first penalty kill of a game.
2. Gorniak, who fired wide of the net on a 2-on-1 rush earlier in the second period, scored a power-play goal with 33.3 seconds left to cut the Badgers' deficit to 2-1. It was UW's first goal in 156:52, since the first period of last Friday's loss at Notre Dame.
3. Michigan State's Griffin Loughran outraced Tyler Inamoto to negate an icing call in the third period, then beat Inamoto to push the puck out front for Middendorf to score his second of the game for a 3-1 lead with 7:07 remaining.
Up next
The Badgers and the Spartans close the two-game Big Ten series at 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no TV broadcast but the game will be available on the BigTenPlus.com subscription stream.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team seeks an elusive sixth straight victory against Michigan State when the teams meet at Munn Ice Arena on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have won five in a row against the Spartans five times, including all four games last season and the final meeting of the 2019-20 season. But UW has never won the next game.
Owen Lindmark's return to the Badgers lineup as the fourth-line center moves Ryder Donovan back to right wing. Lindmark has missed the first six Big Ten games because of a lower-body injury.
Corson Ceulemans is back in the defensive lineup after missing last week's losses at Notre Dame with a head injury. Defenseman Jake Martin is out for the series because of a non-COVID illness.
Badgers (4-8, 1-4-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Liam Malmquist / Zach Urdahl
Caden Brown - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Max Johnson (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.
Spartans (6-5-1, 1-3-0-0)
Forwards
Erik Middendorf - Josh Nodler - Griffin Loughran
Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly
Mitchell Lewandowski - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson
Adam Goodsir - Kristof Papp - Kyle Haskins
A.J. Hodges
Defensemen
Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis
David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Jon Mor
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.
Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Pat Richardson.
