Sophie Shirley, Wisconsin search for confidence, goals as women's hockey playoffs begin

Sophie Shirley skated through the neutral zone, made the right read and pounced.

The University of Wisconsin senior right wing picked off a weak cross-ice pass at the top of Minnesota Duluth's defensive zone and turned it into a breakaway.

Bulldogs goalie Jojo Chobak's glove hand got in the way of a goal that could have turned around a Feb. 4 shutout loss.

That play was symbolic of much of the season for Shirley: often in the right places, often getting chances to score but not seeing the results in her totals.

The fourth-ranked Badgers need goal-scoring from beyond their top line as they move into the playoffs this week. It has been a struggle to produce all of this season but especially since the start of January.

Shirley, the second-line right wing, and UW play Bemidji State in a best-of-three Western Collegiate Hockey Association first-round playoff series at LaBahn Arena starting Friday.

"This year has been a little bit different for me in terms of production and stuff like that," she said earlier this month. "But I think it's just a learning opportunity for me. In terms of confidence and knowing what I can do and what I am capable of, that's been a little bit hard for me this year."

The Badgers as a whole could have had their confidence dinged by a pair of losses at No. 2 Ohio State to close the regular season last week. The results pushed them from second to third in the WCHA and made their road to a home game in the NCAA tournament more difficult.

Coach Mark Johnson said what happened in the regular season doesn't matter now that everyone is into the playoffs. He took the unusual step of not making players available for interviews this week, saying he wants them to focus on the work ahead.

"If I can eliminate whether it's a little noise or a lot of noise, that's my job as a coach," Johnson said. "Because what we need to do ... is get in the best space possible for us to play well Friday night."

The three forwards on the Badgers' top line — Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster — have been responsible for a consistent level of the team's shots on goal (around 35%) and shot attempts (around 32%) both before and after the holiday break.

But they have scored 22 of the team's 37 goals in 2022. That's 59%, up from 53% before. Eight players have been responsible for the other 15 goals scored in the 13 games since the start of January.

Caitlin Schneider, Brette Pettet and Delaney Drake have scored three each. Nicole LaMantia is the only defender who has scored since the start of the year; she has two. Shirley, her sister Grace, Maddi Wheeler and Sarah Wozniewicz all have scored once.

Solutions to the secondary scoring shortfall are becoming harder to come by as the pool of available players thins. Wheeler and Wozniewicz are day to day with injuries suffered in the last two weeks, Johnson said.

Another potential absence could be avoided. Goalie Kennedy Blair, who missed last Saturday's game with an upper-body issue, practiced Tuesday and is "trending in a real positive direction," Johnson said before Wednesday's practice, which was closed to the media.

Johnson said he has talked with Shirley "to keep her spirits up because she's actually playing pretty well."

"I'm sure she's frustrated from the standpoint that the puck hasn't gone in as much as she would like it to because she wants to help her team win," Johnson said. "And if you're not doing some of the things that you're capable of doing and helping the team have success, then obviously you're going to get frustrated.

"But we as coaches have to try to keep her frame of mind in a positive way and continue to do some of the little things that create those opportunities."

The breakaway was one of eight shots on goal by Shirley in the 3-0 home loss to Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 4. That result was one of six defeats in 12 games this season against the other three WCHA teams ranked in the national top 10.

Shirley has only four assists in those 12 games against Minnesota, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. She has only three points in the 13 games in 2022, one goal and two assists.

It can't be the kind of season Shirley envisioned. She scored 20 goals as a freshman and 29 as a sophomore before dropping back to 12 in a shortened 2020-21 campaign. Two of her goals last season helped send the Badgers to their record seventh straight Frozen Four with a victory against Providence in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Her total of seven goals doesn't have to define her season, she said earlier this month.

"Moving into the end of the season, I really want to make sure that I'm doing all the little things right so that I can help the team in any way that I can," Shirley said. "So if it's goals, if it's battling in the backcheck, if it's in the D-zone, whatever it is, I want to make sure that I'm doing those things to make sure that we're winning."

A jolt of confidence would help, and Shirley said that starts for her with practice.

"Hopefully it translates into the game, right?" she said.

